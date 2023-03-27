Death toll rises in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

The bodies of two more victims of an explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory were recovered Sunday evening, bringing the death toll to seven.

What happened in the Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion?

A powerful explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. chocolate factory in the borough of West Reading in Pennsylvania occurred on Friday, killing seven and injuring at least 10, The Associated Press reported.

Rescue crews spent the weekend searching for the bodies of the seven who were missing, with the last victim’s body being discovered Sunday evening.

“This is still a devastating loss,” West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag said, per The Washington Post. “But we are truly grateful to be able to account for all presumptive missing and bring closure to families involved in the upcoming days.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

What caused the Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion?

The cause of the deadly explosion is still under investigation, West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer said, according to NBC News.

According to Kaag, the explosion that “leveled” the plant was “a tragic event that we are still gathering information on.”

R.M. Palmer Co. released a statement saying, “Everyone at RM Palmer is devastated by the tragic events at one of our West Reading facilities and we are focused on supporting our employees and their families,” NBC News reported.

