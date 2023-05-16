At least 3 people killed in New Mexico shooting

An 18-year-old stormed a residential street in Farmington, New Mexico, Monday morning, shooting and killing three people and injuring six others, authorities said. Police arrived on the scene and killed the suspect, but not before two police officers were injured.

Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities received multiple reports about shots being fired in the residential neighborhood near Dustin Avenue and Ute Street. Farmington Police Department Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement that “it appears to be completely random. There was no targeting of specific victims that we can identify at this stage.”

The city has around 46,000 people and “serves as a commercial hub for nearby oil-producing areas,” The New York Times reported.

“It has shaken the community to its core,” Matt Mizell, lead pastor of Hills Church, which hosted a vigil for the victims, told the Times.

The gunman used at least three weapons and shot at least six houses and three cars, Hebbe said. When police arrived on the scene, “the shooter was still firing at people,” according to NBC News.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tweeted her condolences, saying, “I am deeply upset by the tragic violence that unfolded today in Farmington. I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy. I’m also grateful for the quick response by law enforcement. My administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett told CNN, “We are a resilient community, a community that cares for each other. In the face of adversity, we must stand together, comfort one another, and make a determined effort to heal these wounds so we can emerge stronger and not allow this act of violence to define us.”

