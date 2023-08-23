Russian Wagner mercenary boss listed among passengers in fatal plane crash

The head of the mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin has been reported to be among 10 passengers killed when a private jet crashed outside Moscow Wednesday.

According to BBC, “He was believed to be on board the plane,” though confirmation has not yet been made.

Russian state media, however, claims Prigozhin was killed in the crash, NBC News reported.

The plane was an Embraer business jet, and it crashed in the Tver region north of Moscow, The New York Times reported.

“An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer aircraft, which occurred tonight in the Tver region,” Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said, per the Times. “According to the list of passengers, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin.”

Who is Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Prigozhin is the leader of the private Wagner military group and led a rebellion against the Kremlin in June, which included a march on Moscow, ABC News reported.

Once the movement ended, Prigozhin was wanted for “betrayal” of President Vladimir Putin, the Deseret News reported. Ultimately, he was exiled to Belarus and was confirmed to have arrived in the country safely at the time, per The Washington Post.

This story is breaking news and will be updated as more details develop.

