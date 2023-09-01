Messi’s upcoming game is the most expensive Major League Soccer game in history

Is Lionel Messi the Taylor Swift of the soccer world? The Major League Soccer superstar sent ticket prices soaring for matches where he will make appearances — a whopping 527% increase compared to the average price for a major league game.

And just like Swift’s fans have proved, Messi’s fans are also willing to pay extreme prices to see him play live.

How much will Messi fans pay to see him play?

According to CBS News, Messi fans are willing to pay average prices around $690 — tickets that used to set fans back $110 before Messi joined the league. On Friday, the cheapest ticket you could get to see the iconic athlete live costs $785.

Messi is taking on California playing at MBO Stadium for Inter Miami’s matchup against LAFC Sunday, per ABC 7. The 36-year-old joined MLS earlier this year, playing his first game on July 21 — he scored 10 goals in seven games during the Leagues Cup.

Ever since he joined the league, season ticket prices exploded 1,215%, NBC Los Angeles reported.

“Since the stunning news that Lionel Messi will sign with Inter Miami, sales for the club have more than doubled on StubHub,” Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for StubHub, told NBC Los Angeles. “Inter Miami’s games in July and beyond have seen a 2,800% increase in sales, an impact that can only be made by one of the greatest sports figures of all time.”

Nashville SC defender Daniel Lovitz (2) stops a pass by Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Marta Lavandier, Associated Press

What makes Lionel Messi such a popular player to watch?

He signed with Miami after playing for two years with Paris Saint-Germain, coming off his first World Cup win in 2022.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or seven times, which is considered soccer’s most prestigious individual award, KTLA reported. Over his career, including his 17 years with Argentina’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals.