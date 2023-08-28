President of Spain’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, top right, stands with Spain’s Women’s World Cup soccer team after their World Cup victory at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Moments after Spain won the Women’s World Cup, the man who leads the country’s national soccer federation took some unwanted attention away from the celebrating players.

Spanish prosecutors are now requesting a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain’s soccer federation, for kissing one of the female players on the lips after their World Cup win.

What happened? Following the women’s World Cup win over England, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jennifer Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso says she did not give permission for him to kiss her and felt violated by the act.

Timeline of controversy following Spain’s World Cup win

Here’s a timeline of what happened.

Aug. 20, 2023: Spain clinches victory 1-0 over England to secure World Cup title.

Spain clinches victory 1-0 over England to secure World Cup title. Aug. 20, 2023, postgame: A medal ceremony begins with each of the champions moving through a procession to receive congratulations from the president of FIFA, the Spanish royals, other dignitaries and soccer federation executives, including Rubiales.

A medal ceremony begins with each of the champions moving through a procession to receive congratulations from the president of FIFA, the Spanish royals, other dignitaries and soccer federation executives, including Rubiales. Aug. 20, 2023, postgame: According to CNN, “Rubiales puts his hands on the back of Hermoso’s head. He kisses her on the lips, then slaps her twice on the back.”

According to CNN, “Rubiales puts his hands on the back of Hermoso’s head. He kisses her on the lips, then slaps her twice on the back.” Aug. 20, 2023, postgame: Hermoso was captured in a video, per The New York Times, shortly after the game, saying, “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”

Hermoso was captured in a video, per The New York Times, shortly after the game, saying, “Hey, but I didn’t like that!” Aug. 20, 2023, postgame: Rubiales was also captured on video grabbing “his crotch in a victory gesture” during the awards ceremony, feet away from the queen of Spain, The Associated Press reported.

Rubiales was also captured on video grabbing “his crotch in a victory gesture” during the awards ceremony, feet away from the queen of Spain, The Associated Press reported. Aug. 21, 2023: Rubiales offers “a tepid apology,” sharing differing accounts of the incident, saying that Hermoso “lifted him off his feet and ‘moved me close to her body,’” per the Times.

Rubiales offers “a tepid apology,” sharing differing accounts of the incident, saying that Hermoso “lifted him off his feet and ‘moved me close to her body,’” per the Times. The week following the incident: Video of what happened spreads across the country, and soccer players, fans, politicians and residents react with disgust to what happened and the reaction to it.

Video of what happened spreads across the country, and soccer players, fans, politicians and residents react with disgust to what happened and the reaction to it. Aug. 24, 2023: FIFA announces it initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, The Washington Post reported.

FIFA announces it initiated disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales, The Washington Post reported. Aug. 25, 2023: Rubiales calls an emergency meeting with the Spanish soccer federation saying he would not be resigning and defends his actions, saying the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and (done) with consent,” per CNN.

Rubiales calls an emergency meeting with the Spanish soccer federation saying he would not be resigning and defends his actions, saying the kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and (done) with consent,” per CNN. Aug. 25, 2023: Hermoso releases a statement through her union, saying, “At no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me,” per the Times.

Hermoso releases a statement through her union, saying, “At no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me,” per the Times. Aug. 25, 2023: Multiple players from the World Cup team, as well as from the men’s national team, said they would not be playing until action was taken over the incident.

Multiple players from the World Cup team, as well as from the men’s national team, said they would not be playing until action was taken over the incident. Aug. 28, 2023: Spanish prosecutors announce they have opened an investigation into Rubiales.

Spanish prosecutors announce they have opened an investigation into Rubiales. March 28, 2024: Spanish prosecutors are now seeking prison time for Rubiales — two years and six months. They’re also requesting “a supervised release for two years, a ban on communicating with Hermoso or coming within 200 meters of her for four years — as well as $54,100 in compensation,” CNN reported. Former women’s coach Jorge Vilda, Spanish national team director Albert Luque and RFEF marketing director Rubén Rivera have also received requests to compensate Hermoso an additional $54,100.

Barcelona’s Jenni Hermoso, right, shoots the ball past Real Madrid defenders to score her side’s fifth goal during the Women’s Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 13, 2022. | Joan Monfort, Associated Press

What people said about the World Cup scandal

Here’s what players from the team, men’s team and politicians are saying following the controversy: