Libya officials say death toll from floods could reach 20,000

Authorities fear that 20,000 people could be dead from the tragic flooding in Libya. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing to find any possible survivors from flooding that swept entire neighborhoods out to sea.

How bad is the flooding in Derna, Libya?

Flooding hit the city of Derna hardest, with water slamming through two dams, causing most of the catastrophic flooding that submerged entire neighborhoods.

Derna Mayor Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi said he believes there could be between 18,000 and 20,000 dead, “based on the number of neighborhoods destroyed,” per The Washington Post.

“The situation is still very bad — there is a mismanagement of the crisis,” Ali Elshanti, a sports broadcaster helping with relief efforts, told The New York Times. “Unfortunately in Libya we suffer from a lack of crisis management. There is none. The operation on the ground is not organized.”

Those impacts are devastating for many families — one man lost 13 family members from his extended family, The Associated Press reported.

“No one expected this,” Fadelallah told AP, asking not to use his last name. “Some of them didn’t have cars. They didn’t have a way to get out.”

Thousands of others just like him are frantically searching to find information about missing family members and friends.

Flooding aftermath is seen in Derna, Libya, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Search teams are combing streets, wrecked buildings, and even the sea to look for bodies in Derna, where the collapse of two dams unleashed a massive flash flood that killed thousands of people. Yousef Murad, Associated Press

What do we know about Libya’s government?

Libya is currently run by two separate governments, and the country has been plagued by conflict between the rival powers for the last 10 years. The lack of unified government has intensified some of the issues that caused the weakened dam and building infrastructures that further impacted the effects of downpour from storm Daniel.