A military truck drives through the water on a flooded toll road following heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Heavy downpours combined with poor city sewage planning often cause heavy flooding in parts of greater Jakarta.

U.S. citizens living in coastal cities should expect to see more flooding due to rising sea levels by 2050, according to a new study released in the journal Nature. Researchers studied 32 U.S. coastal cities and also found that some cities could see more severe damage due to some lands sinking at the same time.

According to ABC News, researchers studied cities from the West Coast, East Coast and Gulf Coast. They report that large cities mainly surrounded by water, such as San Francisco, will see the most damage as the sea levels rise and the land sinks.

Why are coastal cities sinking?

According to CNN, there are several factors as to why the land under coastal cities is sinking.

Cities are drawing out water from underground aquifers faster than those same aquifers can refill.

Oil and gas facilities are a leading cause of sinking lands on the coasts.

Earthquakes.

Heavy buildings are causing some cities to sink.

The study reports that sea levels can rise by 0.3 meters, threatening 273,000 people and 171,000 properties. Cities on the Gulf Coast are currently sinking the most compared to the other coastlines, per ABC News. The study shares that airports, roads and refineries on the Gulf Coast will be most exposed to damage.

The study also highlights how some cities will be flooded due to inadequate protection, per CNN. Some cities are already facing flooding issues, such as Miami. According to ABC News, low-level parts of Miami will get flooded streets due to high tide; the study states Miami has the greatest risk of flooding.

These global cities are also sinking

The threat of rising sea levels and sinking lands are impacting other cities around the globe. National Geographic shares several cities that scientists have noticed sinking.

Jakarta, Indonesia: Ranking as one of the fastest sinking cities, over 40% of Jakarta is already below sea level and is constantly being flooded.

Mexico City, Mexico: In the past century, Mexico City has sunk 33 feet, mainly due to groundwater extraction.

Netherlands: Wetlands are often drained to create farmland in the Netherlands, causing soil to weaken and sink.

New York City: The land New York City sits on sinks at a constant rate as a natural consequence from the last ice age melting, but the sea is rising faster than it.

According to ABC News, there are several ways cities can prevent future flooding.