Posed photo of an iPhone with OpenAI screen displaying in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. There are lots of way to identify AI images.

I’m a digital artist and in my little art community on Instagram, it’s a tough battle between artists and AI. Because AI art often looks like it was created by an actual artist, it can be difficult to tell the difference between AI and the real thing.

If you come across art on social media and can’t tell if it’s AI or real, there are a few mistakes to be on the lookout for that AI can’t hide. Here’s everything you need to know.

How can you tell if art is made by AI?

Ultra smooth skin

According to the BBB, AI images tend to have a very airbrushed look that doesn’t reflect reality. Per AP News. it is especially prominent in AI deepfake images of people, where their skin can look “incredibly polished”.

But it’s possible for more current AI images to not have this effect as the technology advances and people get more creative.

Physical inconsistencies

Once a very common way to distinguish between real art and AI, physical inconsistencies (such as too many fingers or legs) is becoming a less reliable way to check high quality AI images, per BBB. This is because AI technology is always advancing, but this tactic can still be used when identifying low quality AI images.

There are other way to determine if an image of a person is AI, especially if it’s a faceswap image, according to AP News.

Does the skin tone of the face match the rest of the body?

Are the edges of the face sharp or blurry?

In videos, do the lips move perfectly with what is being said?

Do the teeth look consistent with how they are in real life or are they just an outline?

According to BBC, certain parts of an AI image can become so hyper-realistic that it looks unnatural. But they also suggest looking for unnatural positioning of the limbs and clothing, along with comparing the focus of the foreground with the background.

The Better Business Bureau explains that AI has a difficult time replicating human body language.

Shadows and lighting

Shadows and lighting are an easy way to determine if an image is AI, according to BBC. They provided several tips on what types of shadows and lighting you should look for:

Eye reflections might be different colors or sizes or even look different compared to other eyes in the same photo.

Look at reflections in other parts of the photo.

The BBB explains that in AI videos, shadows and lighting will sometime flicker on a person’s face or just in the background and not overall.

Compare photos

Another way you can determine if a photo or video is AI or not is comparing it to other sources that is covering the same event. NPR explains that when comparing multiple sources, you can ask the following questions:

Are there multiple photos from the same event?

Do the locations look accurate between the photos?

Certain companies such as Google have released image verification tools, according to BBC. These tools allow people to upload a link or image and then the system analyzes it to determine if its AI or not, per AP News.

You can even do a reverse image search to find out where the image came from, per BBB.

But as AI technology evolves, we don’t know if these tips will still be helpful down the road, according to AP News, so it never hurts to always be wary of possible AI images.