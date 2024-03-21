Fred Rogers was born on March 20, 1928 and would eventually go on to become one of the most iconic American television hosts in U.S. history.

His acclaimed children show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” showed how “media could foster authentic conversations and create opportunities for parents and children to bond,” according to PBS.

During the time the show aired, Rogers’ show taught children messages of self-worth through his words, songs and the make-believe story lines he would display in the neighborhood.

“Fred Rogers is a teacher ... And what is he teaching? You are like nobody else. ‘There is only one person in the world like you, ... and people can like you exactly the way you are,” historian David McCullough said of the television host.

The impact Roger’s show had on the world is best described through some of his best quotes he said while on air.

What are Mr. Rogers’ best quotes?

1. “You’ve made this day a special day, by just your being you. There’s no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are.”

2. “As human beings, our job in life is to help people realize how rare and valuable each one of us really is, that each of us has something that no one else has — or ever will have — something inside that is unique to all time. It’s our job to encourage each other to discover that uniqueness and to provide ways of developing its expression.”

3. “Who you are inside is what helps you make and do everything in life.”

4. “We get so wrapped up in numbers in our society. The most important thing is that we are able to be one-to-one, you and I with each other at the moment. If we can be present to the moment with the person that we happen to be with, that’s what’s important.”

5. “All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we’re giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That’s one of the things that connects us as neighbors — in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver.”

6. “The world needs a sense of worth, and it will achieve it only by its people feeling that they are worthwhile.”

7. “In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.”

8. “You rarely have time for everything you want in this life, so you need to make choices. And hopefully your choices can come from a deep sense of who you are.”

9. “Love isn’t a state of perfect caring. It is an active noun like struggle. To love someone is to strive to accept that person exactly the way he or she is, right here and now.”

10. “Some days, doing ‘the best we can’ may still fall short of what we would like to be able to do, but life isn’t perfect on any front and doing what we can with what we have is the most we should expect of ourselves or anyone else.”

11. “There is no normal life that is free of pain. It’s the very wrestling with our problems that can be the impetus for our growth.”

12. “It’s really easy to fall into the trap of believing that what we do is more important than what we are. Of course, it’s the opposite that’s true: What we are ultimately determines what we do!”

13. “There are three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.”

14. “The world needs a sense of worth, and it will achieve it only by its people feeling that they are worthwhile.”

15. “Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like it each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.”