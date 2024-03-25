Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Department of Homeland Security Investigations confirmed Monday that multiple homes of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs were raided Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations confirmed Monday that multiple homes of entertainment mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs were raided Monday as part of an “ongoing investigation,” according to CNN.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the department told CNN.

Whether Combs was home during the raids or not was not immediately known, Fox News reported.

The department didn’t say who was the investigation’s target, according to The New York Times. The Times reported that Combs has been “dogged for decades by accusations of violence” and was sued in November for sexual assault by Casandra Ventura, his former girlfriend.

Ventura’s civil suit was settled the next day, but The New York Times reported that several more cases accusing Combs of sexual assault followed.

The lawyer for Ventura weighed in on the raids in an interview with Fox News on Monday.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” lawyer Douglas Wigdor told Fox News.

Combs has denied the accusations made against him, according to Fox News.