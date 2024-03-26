Crate training a dog is a must for many dog owners. There are a lot of how-to guides on how to crate train a dog. But according to the The Washington Post, whether or not you should crate your dog might be a bit complicated. Here’s what you should know.

The controversy around crate training

Multiple organizations are for crate training, but others are against it. According to The Washington Post, PETA is against crate training and it’s even illegal in certain European countries.

Meanwhile, veterinarians and dog trainers suggest crate training dogs from a young age because it gives both dogs and owners a peace of mind, per American Kennel Club.

The Washington Post also points out that some people believe dogs are “den animals,” or animals that live most of their lives in a den-like environment like a cave. This misconception has often led people to assume dogs should naturally like being in a crate.

But that’s not the case — wild dogs spend most of their time roaming free, and our dogs are no exception.

Benefits of crate training

There are multiple benefits to crate training your dog. The Humane Society of the United States shares that dogs will often seek a comfortable yet quiet place when their environment becomes too overwhelming, and a crate is a great option for a dog to seek shelter in. A crate also prevents dogs from chewing on household items.

The American Kennel Club also shares positive benefits crates have for your dog:

It helps your dog learn to not pee in their crate or the house in general.

Multiple unforeseen situations may use crates, such as recovery from surgery or evacuations.

It becomes a safe space for the dog if there’s a change in their environment, such as fireworks or new family members.

Crates are often used when traveling, whether in cars or airplanes.

Crates help stray dogs or dogs that have been abused feel safe because it’s now their territory.

How to crate train your dog correctly

To successfully reap the benefits of crate training, owners must introduce the crate correctly to their dog and then make sure the dog feels calm and comfortable in the crate, according to The Washington Post. If a dog is not introduced correctly to the crate, it will be distressing to the dog.

Marny Nofi from American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals shared a few tips with The Washington Post on how to make the crate a more comfortable place for your dog. She suggests using a crate that is bigger than your dog with enough space for them to stand up and stretch their legs, and to have sufficient bedding with enrichment toys.

Nofi stresses not to use the crate as a form of punishment, because then the dog will associate the crate as a negative thing.

The Humane Society has a list of steps you can follow to crate train your dog, as summarized below:

Introduce your dog to the crate. Feed your dog his meals in the crate. Practice keeping your dog in the crate for longer periods of time. Crate your dog when you leave and then start crating him at night.

Why would a dog hate crate training?

There will be circumstances where a dog will not like the crate, regardless of crate training. According to The Washington Post, dogs with separation anxiety will show a lot of distressed behaviors when they’re in the crate. Other unhealthy behaviors of a dog feeling distressed in their crate include being destructive, trying to escape or causing self-injury.

Kate Anderson from Cornell’s Duffield Institute for Animal Behavior shared with The Washington Post that such behaviors will not be solved by getting another crate.

Instead, it’s best to go to a veterinarian to figure out the root cause of the distressing behaviors; but even then, some dogs just aren’t meant to be with crates.