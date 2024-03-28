Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Wednesday that he turned down an offer to run for president on a “No Labels” ticket.

Fox News reported that the No Labels group is trying to bring forward a ticket challenging both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

The group reportedly contacted Christie about running following his public interview where he seemed to leave the door open for a third-party run.

“I appreciate the encouragement I’ve gotten to pursue a third party candidacy. I believe we need a country that once again feels like everyone has a stake in what we’re doing and leadership that strives to bring people together, instead of using anger to divide us,” Christie said in his statement turning down the offer to run.

Christie, who once was a Trump supporter, reportedly turned against the former president after “the then-president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Biden.”

Christie, who ended his GOP nomination campaign mid-January, had reportedly rejected a “No Labels” run for the presidency, calling it a “fool’s errand” in a 2023 interview.

The Associated Press reported that No Labels announced its decision to launch a challenger for the 2024 presidential election under a so-called “unity ticket” on March 14.

Mike Rawlings, a former Dallas mayor affiliated with the third-party presidential movement, said in a statement about the delegates involved in the screening process, “Even though we met virtually, their emotion and desire to bring this divided nation back together came through the screen.”

Christie added in his statement, “While I believe this is a conversation that needs to be had with the American people, I also believe that if there is not a pathway to win and if my candidacy in any way, shape or form would help Donald Trump become president again, then it is not the way forward.”