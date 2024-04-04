| Rick Barbero, The Register-Herald via Associated Press

Jamie Coleman looks over at her storage building, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, that blew over in her yard along Route 60 in Hico, W.Va., during a storm that hit the area the day before.

A powerful storm system, including tornadoes, has swept from the South to the Ohio Valley, damaging multiple businesses and leaving tens of thousands of people without power.

CNN reported that according to Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, “flooding, downed trees, power outages and road blockages,” are the reason for him calling a state of emergency Tuesday, “for Fayette, Kanawha, Lincoln and Nicholas counties.”

Sixteen tornadoes were recorded across Illinois, Kentucky, Ohio, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday morning with gusts climbing up to, “100 mph in Kentucky.”

The National Weather Service office in Peachtree City reported that the tornado in Georgia traveled 9.5 miles and was 800 yards wide with winds as high as 115 mph, giving it a rating of an EF2 twister.

A database maintained by USA Today reported that more than 361,000 households across various states including New York, Wisconsin and West Virginia did not have power through Wednesday night.

The storm system has reportedly injured several people and killed at least three people:

Mary Baker, an 82-year-old woman was killed in Collegeville.

Michael Kranyak, a 70-year-old man was killed in Aston Township.

A Kentucky man was killed in Campbell County.

CNN affiliate WPVI reported that both Baker and Kranyak died similarly when each of their cars were hit by a falling tree.

Mike Rice of Collegeville, who reportedly witnessed officials coming to the aid of Baker said, “The fire department had the jaws of life and they were trying to cut her out of the car when I came out.”

Susan Zvarick from Collegeville further explained that trees have been falling down in the area where they live throughout the year as “moisture and high winds” have been continuing in the weather patterns.

Rice continued saying, “With those trees swaying back and forth, who knows? You never know what’s going to happen with tall trees in this wind. It’s a bad combination.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in response, “But listen, the loss of one life, and I believe this is a young man, is a tragic occurrence and we’ll be praying for him and his family.”