A Solar Eclipse sign is on Interstate 81 in Binghamton, New York, on Thursday, April 4, 2024. The highway leads to areas of the state that are in the path of totality. If clouds don't get in the way, viewers in the path wearing eclipse glasses will see the moon begin to slowly cover the sun until it is completely blocked, a period of darkness called totality, during which temperatures drop and the sun's corona will be visible.

Monday’s total solar eclipse hasn’t happened yet, but it’s never too early to mark your calendars for the next one.

The next total solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026. The path of totality will pass over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal and northern Spain, per the National Solar Observatory.

Can you see the next total solar eclipse in the U.S.?

No part of the United States is in the path of totality for the 2026 total solar eclipse. However, some Americans will be able to experience a partial solar eclipse at that time, according to National Eclipse.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the sun and earth, but they are not perfectly aligned. This results in only a portion of the sun being obscured, creating a crescent shape, per NASA.

According to National Eclipse, some people in the following states will be able to see a partial solar eclipse in 2026:

Alaska.

Connecticut.

Delaware.

Iowa.

Illinois.

Indiana.

Massachusetts.

Maryland.

Maine.

Michigan.

Minnesota.

Montana.

North Carolina.

North Dakota.

New Hampshire.

New Jersey.

New York.

Ohio.

Pennsylvania.

Rhode Island.

South Dakota.

Virginia.

Vermont.

Wisconsin.

West Virginia.

While it may be disappointing to hear that the U.S. will not see a total solar eclipse for some time, many people believe that partial eclipses are still worth seeing.

One of the most popular things to look for, besides enjoying the view with certified eclipse glasses, is crescent shadows, according to The Planetary Society.

For a fun activity with family or friends, here are some ideas on where or how to see crescent shadows during partial eclipses:

Tree shadows.

Hold up a colander outside.

Hold up crackers with small holes outside.

Put your hands in the air, putting one on top of the other at 45 degree angles.

Anything that lets light through small holes will work.

When are the next solar eclipses in the U.S.?

Per National Eclipse, there will be some variety of solar eclipse visible in the U.S. three times over the next two decades:

Total solar eclipse: March 30, 2033. The path of totality will cross Alaska.

Annular solar eclipse: June 21, 2039. The path of annularity will cross Alaska.

Total solar eclipse: August 23, 2044. The path of totality will cross Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the sun and earth but, due to its position at the time of the eclipse, doesn’t fully block the sun, according to NASA.

An annular solar eclipse is also called a ring of fire eclipse because there’s a ring of sunlight visible around the moon.

How often do total solar eclipses occur?

Total solar eclipses occur every one to two years somewhere in the world. It takes more than 360 years for a total solar eclipse’s path of totality to cover the same place twice, per NASA.

Across the world, there are two solar eclipses, whether annular, total or some other variety, in a typical year, but there can be up to five, according to Time and Date.