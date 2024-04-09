Restaurant workers in the Flatiron district of Manhattan take a break to view the solar eclipse, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York.

Are you worried about eye damage after watching the April 8 solar eclipse without the correct eye protection? You’re not alone.

Experts recommend watching out for these symptoms and going to an eye doctor if they persist.

When to see a doctor

NPR reports that, although millions of Americans watched the solar eclipse, permanent eye damage is expected to be a rare occurrence.

During the 2017 solar eclipse, only about 100 people sustained eye damage among the approximately 150 million people who took part in the event, Ralph Chou from the University of Waterloo told NPR.

Although it’s unlikely that you sustained lasting eye damage on Monday, you should go see an eye doctor if you’re experiencing the following symptoms, according to Yehia Hashad from Bausch + Lomb, who spoke with CBS News:

Headaches.

Blurred vision.

Dark spots.

Color changes.

Distorted lines.

These symptoms can appear in one or both eyes, per CBS News.

They’re signs of a condition called solar retinopathy. An ophthalmologist can determine how much damage your eyes sustained, according to ophthalmologist Alan Solinsky from Hartford Hospital.

Additional symptoms of solar retinopathy include distorted shapes, things looking smaller than usual and reduced visual acuity, per Forbes.

Is eye damage temporary or permanent?

Right now there is no treatment for solar retinopathy, ophthalmologist Jason P. Brinton told CBS News.

“Right now there is nothing that we do for this. Just wait and give it time and the body does tend to heal up a measure of it,” he said, adding, “Often there will be some recovery of the vision in the first few months after it, but sometimes there is no recovery and sometimes there’s a degree to which it is permanent.”

NPR reports that eye damage shows up hours to days after sun exposure. Hartford Hospital noted that healing will occur within one to six months.

If you damaged your eyes while viewing the solar eclipse, you most likely wouldn’t know until symptoms occur. This is because you won’t feel any pain, according to Forbes.