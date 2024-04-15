Arches National Park is pictured on Saturday, April 17, 2021. National Park Week begins April 20, 2024, during which all national parks that charge visitors an entrance fee will be free.

April 20 kicks off National Park Week, during which all parks that charge visitors an entrance fee will be free.

The United States has 429 national parks that range in ecological diversity — five of which are located in Utah:

Arches. Bryce Canyon. Canyonlands. Capitol Reef. Zion.

The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which spans more than 1.25 million acres through Arizona and Utah, is hosting a week of activities starting April 20 to reconnect outdoor adventurists with the outside world.

The National Park Service shared the following itinerary in a press release for visitors at Glen Canyon: