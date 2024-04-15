April 20 kicks off National Park Week, during which all parks that charge visitors an entrance fee will be free.
The United States has 429 national parks that range in ecological diversity — five of which are located in Utah:
- Arches.
- Bryce Canyon.
- Canyonlands.
- Capitol Reef.
- Zion.
The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, which spans more than 1.25 million acres through Arizona and Utah, is hosting a week of activities starting April 20 to reconnect outdoor adventurists with the outside world.
The National Park Service shared the following itinerary in a press release for visitors at Glen Canyon:
- Saturday, April 20: Discovery. Participate in the annual community cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Sunday, April 21: Volunteers. Dedicate your time and skills to volunteering in national parks. Explore volunteer opportunities at Glen Canyon.
- Monday, April 22: Earth Day. This worldwide event promotes education and care for Earth’s natural resources.
- Tuesday, April 23: Innovation. Discover the history of innovation preserved in national parks. Learn about current innovative projects underway in parks or through associated programs.
- Wednesday, April 24: Workforce Wednesday. Get to know the Glen Canyon team of employees, interns, fellows, volunteers, contractors and partners.
- Thursday, April 25: Youth Engagement. Young people are invited to get involved. Discover opportunities for youth and young adults in our parks and see what your peers are engaged in.
- Friday, April 26: Community Connections. Explore the impactful efforts of programs and partners within and beyond park boundaries across the nation.
- Saturday, April 27: Junior Ranger Day. Children and those young at heart can become Junior Rangers through on-site or online activities focused on learning about special places or topics, with the chance to earn a Junior Ranger badge.
- Sunday, April 28: Arts in Parks. Engage with the arts, past and present, within parks. Find inspiration and create art in these natural and historical settings.