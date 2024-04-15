Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, left, and paralegal Carmella Sisneros await sentencing in state district court in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Monday, April 15, 2024. Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer on the set of the Western film "Rust," was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin in 2021.

A New Mexico judge sentenced Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Monday to prison for her role in the accidental shooting death that happened on the set of the film “Rust” in 2021 in the state.

The movie weapons handler, Gutierrez-Reed, 27, will serve 18 months in prison, the maximum sentence, and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Halyna Hutchins’ death last month, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The October 2021 incident where actor Alec Baldwin discharged live rounds from a prop gun during rehearsal has been characterized by experts as preventable, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors alleged that Gutierrez-Reed brought the live ammunition to the “Rust” set and loaded it into Baldwin’s gun, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The judge’s reason for giving Hannah Gutierrez-Reed the max sentence

According to NBC News, part of the reason Gutierrez-Reed faced the maximum sentence in the case was a “lack of remorse.”

“Rust” director Joel Souza was also injured during the incident and read an impact statement virtually during court, NBC News reported.

“I want everyone damaged by Ms. Reed’s failures that day to find peace ... I want the pain to go away ... She had a talent for life, she was a touchstone for all who knew her, and those of us who were lucky enough to have shared in her fleeting time on this planet were better for it,” Souza’s statement read in regards to Hutchins.