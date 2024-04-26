FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III was in hospital to receive treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Daily Beast recently reported that plans for a funeral of King Charles have been “dusted off” amid concern for his health.

However, on Friday it was announced that King Charles, 75, will resume public duties starting next week for the first time since his cancer diagnosis nearly three months ago, reported NBC News.

The King still reigns

The BBC reported that King Charles is “greatly encouraged” to attend more public events. He reportedly will begin next Tuesday with a “symbolic trip” to a center for cancer treatment, and will “undertake more external engagements” in the coming weeks.

In addition, he is planning for a state visit to host the emperor and empress of Japan in the summer, per the BBC.

The king’s “treatment program will continue” and medical professionals are “sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far,” claimed the palace in a statement gathered by NBC News. Despite it being “early” to report on the length of his medical treatment, the medical team is encouraged by the current progress and remains “positive about the king’s continued recovery.”

The palace has not specified what type of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with, along with what stage it’s at, reported ABC News. The cancer was discovered following the treatment of a benign prostate enlargement.

King Charles was last seen publicly on Easter Sunday, per ABC News. He was joined with his wife, Queen Camilla, and other royal family members for the Easter Mattins Service “at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.”

Princess Catherine’s cancer announcement

In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) last month, Catherine — the princess of Wales — declared she as well received a cancer diagnosis. The 42-year-old is currently receiving what her team labeled as preventative chemotherapy, as mentioned by NBC News.

According to ABC News, Catherine — like King Charles — has not publicly revealed her type of cancer.

“I am well and getting stronger every day. ... Having (Prince) William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” Princess Catherine said in her announcement to X.