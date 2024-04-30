The Titanic leaves Southampton, England, April 10, 1912, on her maiden voyage. Australian billionaire Clive Palmer is reviving his dream of building the Titanic II.

An Australian billionaire is reviving his dream of building the Titanic II, a replica of the infamous ship that sank in 1912, CNN reports.

Clive Palmer’s project stalled out during two previous efforts, the most recent coming during the pandemic.

Palmer shared, “We are very pleased to announce that after unforeseen global delays, we have reengaged with partners to bring the dream of Titanic ll to life. Let the journey begin,” per CNN.

Forbes reports that Palmer is planning for the Titanic II to take its maiden voyage in June 2027. It will follow the same route as the Titanic, setting off from Southampton, England, on the path to New York.

Blue Star Line explains the features that will be found on the Titanic II will mimic the original Titanic design:

Passengers can choose between first-class, second-class or third-class cabins.

The deck will include Edwardian era games such as shuffleboard and deck quoits.

A pool and gymnasium will be available to passengers.

Meals provided will replicate original Edwardian era dishes.

Changes in regulations since the Titanic

When the Titanic sank, only around 700 passengers survived and more than 1,500 died, CNN reports.

The Titanic was equipped with only enough lifeboats for half of the passengers. Many people thought the ship was unsinkable, so safety was not a top concern.

Vox explains that the lack of lifeboats was due to the belief that the telegraph would get a distress signal out to nearby ships and the lifeboats would only need to be used as ferry vessels to transport passengers before it completely sank.

That was how an older ship, the RMS Republic, was able to save all its passengers in 1909 before it sank, according to Vox.

CNN reports that after the Titanic disaster, an international standard was created to ensure the safety of future ships, known as the SOLAS Convention, or International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea.

The convention has been updated since then, but it was originally created after the Titanic sank, according to the International Maritime Organization.

The SOLAS Convention has created modern regulations to hopefully prevent any Titanic-like disasters: