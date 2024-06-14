Sienna Brewer of Dallas, Texas, runs over the bridge at the McPolin Farm in Park City on Thursday, June 13, 2024. In 1922 the McPolins erected the barn of recycled timber salvaged from an old tailings mill. The "White Barn" is approximately 100 by 35 feet. The American flag is usually put on display from Memorial Day to Sept. 12. The flag has been displayed on the east side of the barn since 2001. After 9/11 the Park City Municipal parks department hung the flag to honor first responders and those who died in the attacks. The land around the barn has been permanently protected as open space by the citizens of Park City. Today is Flag Day across the nation.

Waubeka, Wisconsin, a small community located on the Milwaukee River, claims to be the birthplace of Flag Day, a fact often overlooked by many Americans. Flag Day itself tends to get overlooked by many, as well, but today is a perfect time to get a refresher on the holiday and the American flag.

What is Flag Day?

Each June, residents of Waubeka gather to celebrate the most enduring symbol and arguably the most unnoticed holiday centered around the American flag, Flag Day.

What about July 4? It seems every store and doorstep makes prominent use of the flag for Independence Day. According to Dave Janik, a Waubeka native and second-generation president of the National Flag Day Foundation, the token of what ‘Old Glory’ represents is important enough to have its own day, per PBS News.

On June 14, 1885, Bernard J. Cigrand, a Waubeka school teacher, placed a small 38-star flag in his inkwell. Cigrand assigned his students to write an essay about what the flag means to them. This started the idea for an annual flag day to be celebrated across the country.

Decades later, President Woodrow Wilson issued a 1916 proclamation declaring June 14 as Flag Day. Thirty-three years later, President Harry S. Truman signed the formal observance of celebration into law, per PBS News.

Now, 139 years later, Cigrand and his students’ essays live on. In honor of the then 19-year-old teacher, Waubeka celebrates flag day with an annual essay contest that collects entries from across the nation.

“Our passion for the flag here is very deep,” Janik said. “The flag is the symbol of our country — it symbolizes individualism, success, loss, daring, chivalry. People need a compass to guide them, and the flag is a great compass,” per PBS News.

The history of the ‘Stars and Stripes’

The iconic symbol of “Stars and Stripes” began with the American Revolution. In 1775 colonists weren’t fighting under a single flag, as most platoons involved in the war against Great Britain fought under their own flags. In June 1775, the Second Continental Congress met with a goal to unify the colonist troops essentially leading to the first creation of the “American” flag.

On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress during a break from writing the Articles of Confederation, the group determined the arrangement of the nation’s allegiance: “Resolved, That the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”

Facts about ‘Old Glory’