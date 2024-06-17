Happy cat lovely comfortable sleeping by the woman stroking hand grip at . love to pet concept . American curl cat Silver tabby color cute ginger kitten in the fluffy pet comfortably is happy.

Accidents happen, especially when you have children or a beloved pet. That’s why a library in Wisconsin decided to waive damaged-book charges in exchange for a photo of the pet or child responsible for the damage.

“Sometimes they feel nervous about coming to tell us,” Katharine Clark, deputy director of The Middleton Public Library, told The Washington Post. “We don’t want a damaged thing to wreck their relationship with the library.”

What is March Meowness?

She told the Post she was inspired by a program in Massachusetts called March Meowness. Worcester Public Library in Worcester, Mass., allowed patrons who had lost or damaged a book to waive the fee for a photo, magazine clipping or drawing of a cat.

According to The New York Times, “In just a few days, the program has already generated hundreds of returns, multiple postings of random cat photographs on the library’s Facebook page.”

Massachusetts resident Angela Gerard told Metro that her son’s late fee to the library “had long hung over her” but was relieved when the program was announced to be free of that burden by submitting a photo of their adorable cat Groot.

It’s one of 3,000 images of cats submitted to the library worldwide, per Metro.

In Wisconsin, staff members started posting the pet photos to social media, after receiving approval from the owners to do so.

“We just thought it would be a fun little thing that we could do at our library,” Clark told the Post. “It’s really showing a fun side to the library.”