See photos of the Northern California Park Fire

Wildfire continues to rage in Northern California. The Park Fire has spread to 370,000 acres and “destroyed scores of buildings and forced thousands from their homes,” BBC reported.

The blaze forced Lassen Volcanic National Park to close and now “stands as the state’s sixth-largest on record after burning for less than a week,” according to Axios.

The Nixon Fire is also raging in Southern California’s Riverside County, and evacuation orders have been issued for areas of southern Riverside County, per NBC News.

Grant Douglas pauses to drink water while evacuating as the Park Fire jumps Highway 36 near Paynes Creek in Tehama County, Calif., Friday, July 26, 2024. | Noah Berger

A firefighting tanker releases retardant while battling the Park Fire in the community of Forest Ranch near Chico, Calif., Friday, July 26, 2024. | Stephen Lam

Flames burn as the Park Fire jumps Highway 36 near Paynes Creek in Tehama County, Calif., on Friday, July 26, 2024. | Noah Berger

The Park Fire burns along Highway 36 near Dales, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. | Nic Coury

Fire crews put out hot spots from the Park Fire along Highway 36 near Dales, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. | Nic Coury

Firefighter Michael Benson, center, rubs his face during a briefing while battling the Park Fire in Tehama County, Calif., on Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Noah Berger

Firefighter Ismael Pugh chugs water during a briefing while battling the Park Fire in Tehama County, Calif., on Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Noah Berger

A firefighter rests during a break from battling the Park Fire in Tehama County, Calif., on Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Noah Berger

A firefighter monitors a burn operation on Highway 32 to combat the Park Fire near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. | Nic Coury

Sawyers cut apart trees that fell across Highway 32 as the Park Fire burns near Butte Meadows, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. | Nic Coury

A CalFire firefighter clears brush along Highway 32 to help control the Park Fire near Butte Meadows, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. | Nic Coury

A PG&E truck delivers a new electric pole to a burned homesite off of Cohasset Road during Park Fire in Cohasset, Calif., on Monday, July 29, 2024. | Scott Strazzante

A plane drops fire retardant on the Park Fire near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. | Nic Coury

Backyard furniture is seen covered in flame retardant after the Park fire on a ranch in Cohasset, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2024. Firefighters made progress and were helped by improving weather over the weekend in the battle against wildfires covering massive areas in the western United States, but further evacuations have been necessary as thousands of personnel tackle the flames. | Eugene Garcia

CalFire firefighter David Metters lights a burn operation to mitigate the Park Fire near Forest Ranch, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Nic Coury

The Park Fire burns along Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Sunday, July 28, 2024. | Nic Coury

A column of smoke from the Park Fire rises over Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Nic Coury

A firefighter sprays water on the Park Fire burning near Forest Ranch, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Nic Coury

A firefighter monitors trees burned in the Park Fire along Highway 32 near Forest Ranch, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Nic Coury

A helicopter drops water on the Park Fire near Butte Meadows, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Nic Coury

The sun sets over the remains of a house that was destroyed in the Park Fire near Forest Ranch, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2024. | Nic Coury