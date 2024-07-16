The Tangent Peak Fire is 473 acres, 0% contained as of Tuesday, July 16, 2024, according to Utah Fire Info.

As the summer continues, more wildfires are starting in the United States. Utah has experienced several wildfires and home fires as temperatures skyrocket.

Here’s what to know about how to stay safe and prevent fire damage.

Wildfires in the West

Utah Fire Info posted on X Tuesday morning about the progression of the Tangent Peak Fire, which, according to KUTV, was discovered in Box Elder County on Monday and “grew from 20 acres to 300 acres in less than a day’s time.” By midday, the fire reportedly grew to 473 acres.

According to the update, as of this morning the wildfire had 0% containment. “Resources include~ 5 engines, helitack crew, 2 water tenders, 2 dozers, 1 hand crew,” according to Utah Fire Info.

Another post from Utah Fire Info this morning provided an update on the Graff Point Fire which, as of Sunday, has burned nearly 300 acres with 0% containment, per KUTV. The fire is located near Cedar City, and 150 fire personnel are reportedly working on containment measures.

In an additional social media post by Utah Fire Info, as of this morning “suppression efforts on the Graff Point Fire are yielding positive results, with crews making significant progress in constructing handlines. Current activities include mopping up and cold trailing to ensure the fire remains within its established perimeter.”

In Kearns, Utah, a fire struck 20 homes, leaving “minor damage to sheds and fences,” according to Fox13.

Other fires have struck the west, including a “megafire” in Oregon, per NBC News. As of Monday, the Cow Valley Fire “stood at 132,528 acres” with 5% containment. An extended state of emergency was declared by Gov. Tina Kotek.

How to protect yourself against fires

If a fire is in your area, pay close attention to local weather forecasts and follow instructions given by local authorities. In addition, remember these tips from the CDC.

Reduce your exposure to smoke . Not only can smoke from wildfires cause irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs, it can be particularly harmful to those with asthma and heart disease.

. Not only can smoke from wildfires cause irritation to your throat, eyes and lungs, it can be particularly harmful to those with asthma and heart disease. Wear a NIOSH approved respirator when outdoors . A respirator can filter out smoke and particles.

. A respirator can filter out smoke and particles. Stay updated on air quality . If local authorities advise you to stay indoors, follow their instructions.

. If local authorities advise you to stay indoors, follow their instructions. Have emergency supplies ready . Remember to keep medications handy for family members, along with food, water and clothing.

. Remember to keep medications handy for family members, along with food, water and clothing. Keep smoke outside. Stay in a room that can be well closed-off from outside air. Consider putting an air filter in the room to keep it clean.

Wildfire prevention tips

Utah Fire Sense provided some helpful suggestions for preventing wildfires before they begin, including: