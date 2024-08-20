Flash flooding strikes Connecticut. See photos of the historic rains

Flash flooding hit Connecticut and other regions of the Northeast Monday, causing the deaths of two women who were swept away by the rain and mud.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency, enforcing the evacuations of more than 100 people by search and rescue teams. The bodies of the women — Ethelyn Joiner, 65, and Audrey Rostkowski, 71 — were recovered Monday about 35 miles southwest of Hartford, The Associated Press reported.
The area received just over 10 inches, with multiple inches falling in just a few hours, according to USA Today.
“We are talking about rainfall in some areas in the 1,000-year level,” Bergeron said at the Monday news conference, per CNN, “meaning it was so intense that on average it should only happen every 1,000 years.”