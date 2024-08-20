U.S. & World

Flash flooding strikes Connecticut. See photos of the historic rains

The sudden heavy rains that caused the flash floods are being called once-in-1,000-years level

Chuck Wing
Sarah Gambles

By Chuck Wing, Sarah Gambles

Flash flooding hit Connecticut and other regions of the Northeast Monday, causing the deaths of two women who were swept away by the rain and mud.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency, enforcing the evacuations of more than 100 people by search and rescue teams. The bodies of the women — Ethelyn Joiner, 65, and Audrey Rostkowski, 71 — were recovered Monday about 35 miles southwest of Hartford, The Associated Press reported.

The area received just over 10 inches, with multiple inches falling in just a few hours, according to USA Today.

“We are talking about rainfall in some areas in the 1,000-year level,” Bergeron said at the Monday news conference, per CNN, “meaning it was so intense that on average it should only happen every 1,000 years.”

This photo provided by Metro-North Railroad shows sections of track along the Waterbury Branch, in Seymour, Conn., Monday Aug. 19, 2024, the day after Sunday's heavy rainfall. | Metro-North Railroad via Associated Press
Damage from flood waters at Berkshire Hills condominiums in Danbury, Conn., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | H John Voorhees III
This photo provided by the Central Park Precinct of the New York City Police Department, Aug. 18, 2024, shows the flooded 86th Street transverse road through New York's Central Park. | Arnold Gold, Hearst Connecticut Media via Associated Press
Storm damage on the grounds of The Waterview reception hall in Monroe, Conn., is shown Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Arnold Gold
This photo provided by Beacon Hose Co. No. 1, a fire station in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, shows members of Beacon Hose Co. rescuing people from the Brookside Inn in Oxford, Conn., Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | Beacon Hose Co via Associated Press
Danbury, Conn., city workers clear debris from a mudslide on Shelter Rock Road in Danbury, Conn., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | H John Voorhees III
Vehicles pass through water on Newtown Road in Danbury, Conn., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | H John Voorhees III
Damage from flood waters is shown on Cottage Street in Monroe, Conn., Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. | Arnold Gold
