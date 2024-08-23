In this March 14, 2018, photo, a California sea lion heads toward the Pacific Ocean after being released in Newport, Ore. Thousands of sea lions gathered at San Carlos Beach in Monterey, California, this week, creating the photo opportunity of a lifetime.

If you want to sunbathe at San Carlos Beach in Monterey, California, you might have to share your beach umbrella with a sea lion or two.

Of course, you can’t presently use the beach as local authorities have closed it due to a sea lion infestation.

Thousands of them gathered there this week, creating the photo opportunity of a lifetime.

Contrary to the coolest possible explanation for the — a sea lion Super Bowl — Lisa Uttal, a marine biologist in the area, told NBC News that they were likely gathered because of the abundance of food in the area.

“They’re usually chasing the food and because Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary is so productive out here, the productivity is really rich,” Uttal said.

Uttal added that nearly every sea lion present was male.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 prohibits the deterring of marine mammals, such as sea lions, by public officials unless the animals are causing damage to public property.

Because they’re keeping to themselves, the sea lions are entitled to stay on the beach as long as they wish — Uttal estimates three to four weeks.

Sea lion safety

The same law which prohibits government officials from moving marine mammals also prevents the public from doing the same, unless they’re threatening human life or causing damage to personal property.

Sea lions, when aggravated, have sometimes been known to get aggressive.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the best way to be safe around sea lions is to stay away from them — at least 100 yards, they say.

If the sea lion is staring at you, fidgeting because of you or fleeing because you’re there, you’re too close. NOAA also reminds the public to keep pets at the same distance.

As with any wild animal, it’s also important not to feed sea lions.