Neighbors hug after a 5-year-old accidentally shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. The child has died, officials say. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

A 5-year-old child died Thursday from what police say was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Santaquin police responded to a home in the 700 block of Canyon Road at 2:19 p.m., where a young boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was in a back bedroom and had somehow found a 9 mm handgun and discharged it, said Santaquin Police Lt. Mike Wall.

The parents, who were in a different room at the time, rushed to the child after hearing the gunshot and "did what they could to try to save the child," Wall said. Emergency medical services arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wall said investigators do not suspect any foul play, calling it an accidental self-inflicted shot. The investigation is ongoing to discover how the child got hold of the gun.

View Comments

Other siblings live at the residence but were not home at the time, he said.

1 of 5
A young neighbor watches law enforcement responders at a home where a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 5
Law enforcement responders stand near the home where a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 5
Santaquin Lt. Mike Wall talks with media after a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 5
Law enforcement responders stand near the home where a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 5
Neighbors hug after a 5 year old shot himself in Santaquin on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.