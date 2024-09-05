A person kneels in front of flowers that are placed outside the entrance to Apalachee High School on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024, in Winder, Ga., a day after deadly shootings at the school.

Two students and two teachers were killed in a shooting Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Georgia. Officials have not yet identified an alleged motive of the suspect.

The 14-year-old suspect, Colt Gray, allegedly opened fire inside the school and wounded nine people, according to CBS News. He has been charged as an adult and will make his first appearance in court for arraignment on Friday.

Gray has been charged with felony murder in the deaths of Mason Schermerhorn, 14, Christian Angulo, 14, Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

The suspect was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville, per USA Today.

“Police found evidence of the suspect’s interest in mass shootings during a search of his room on Wednesday, according to the two law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation,” The New York Times reported. “The 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that drew his particular interest left 17 people dead.”

No motive has been identified, according to BBC.

In a statement, FBI Atlanta said the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting that included photographs of guns.

This tip was related to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The office then located a 13-year-old male and interviewed him about the threats as well as his father. The 13-year-old denied making the threats and the father said he did not have unsupervised access to the hunting guns in the home, the statement said. “At that time, there was no probable cause for arrest or to take any additional law enforcement action on the local, state, or federal levels.”