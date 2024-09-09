This Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008, file photo shows fall foliage as recreational anglers fish on the Connecticut River near Rocky Hill, Conn. Researchers have detected evidence of shortnose sturgeon — an endangered species of fish whose lineage dates back to the dinosaurs — in the Connecticut River.

Researchers on the east coast have detected evidence of shortnose sturgeon — an endangered species of fish whose lineage dates back to the age of dinosaurs — in the Connecticut River.

James Garner, a PhD candidate at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, joined with Kate Buckman, a regional river steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy, to make the discovery. Fox News reported that the pair received intel from the local fishing community regarding the possible presence of the fish, prompting them to begin their investigation.

According to a press release, the find is significant because regulations to protect the endangered species were not previously present in the area. There was no evidence of the fish, therefore there was no need to protect them.

Garner and Buckman used environmental DNA — eDNA — sampling tactics to discover the sturgeon. They tested two liters of water, searching for genetic material, such as slime, excrement and scales.

Their testing methods involved filtering the water for DNA and then inserting probes that latch onto the DNA of the species in question.

“It is still remarkable to me that using this technique we can detect sturgeon DNA in a river the size of the Connecticut River by sampling only two liters of water, but we can, and we did,” Buckman said.

What is a shortnose sturgeon?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shortnose sturgeon can grow up to four and a half feet and can weigh up to 50 pounds. They can live 30 years or longer.

Fishermen have harvested shortnose sturgeon for more than 4,000 years for use in the production of meat, oil and caviar.

But over-fishing has depleted the population of shortnose sturgeon to the point of endangerment, according to NOAA.

The shortnose sturgeon is found in the wild along the east coast of North America, from New Brunswick all the way to Florida. NOAA reports that there are 41 bodies of water known to house them.