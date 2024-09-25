In this still image from video provided by KEYT, law enforcement work on a scene following an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in Santa Maria, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

At least five people were injured in an explosion at a California courthouse Wednesday morning.

The explosion occurred after a suspect allegedly threw a bag past the weapons screening station and in front of the local arraignment room at the Santa Maria Courthouse, a court executive officer told ABC News.

The explosion, the result of an “intentionally set improvised explosive device,” left several people with “non-life-threatening injuries,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer Raquel Zick wrote on social media.

Though the sheriff’s department initially stated there were two injuries, a spokesperson for the Marian Regional Medical Center later told The Associated Press that it was treating five people in relation to the explosion.

Other reports, meanwhile, say six people were being treated. “Three are in fair condition and two are in good conditions,” a hospital spokesperson told ABC News. “The condition of the sixth person is unknown but is not believed to be serious.”

The Sheriff’s department confirmed that the suspect, an adult male, had been detained. The name of the suspect has not been released.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the courthouse, as well as other city buildings, were closed.

“This stage of the investigation is slow moving and detectives don’t believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” Zick wrote Wednesday afternoon. “The bomb team is processing the scene and the suspect is still being interviewed.”