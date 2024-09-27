U.S. & World

Photo gallery: Hurricane Helene aftermath

Here’s a look at some of the damage the historic storm has caused so far

Chuck Wing
Kelsey Dallas

By Chuck Wing, Kelsey Dallas

Communities in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina are in mourning as a major storm continues to wreak havoc on the southeastern United States.

Helene, which hit Florida on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane but has since weakened into a tropical storm, is responsible for at least 20 deaths so far, as well as millions of dollars of damage.

“Officials across the region warned that the storm could cause more fatalities as it moves through,” per The Washington Post.

Amid the storm, flooding and blowing debris are not the only factors putting people at risk. Power outages also raise health concerns, especially for older Americans who rely on electronic medical devices.

More than 4 million customers were without power as of Friday morning, The Washington Post reported.

After making landfall in Florida, Helene moved on Friday morning toward Atlanta, where residents are dealing with intense rain and flooding.

Rain and flooding have also become major issues in the western Carolinas, where potentially deadly mudslides are expected, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s a look at some of the damage the historic storm has caused so far.

Faith Cotto comforts her mother Nancy as they look at the remains of their home, which burned during the flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson
A boat rests on a street after being relocated during flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Hudson, Fla. | Mike Carlson
Residents are rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana
Clarissa Lucky gives a tour of her home that flooded from Hurricane Helene near DeSoto Park, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa. | Jefferee Woo
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving toward Florida, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | NOAA via Associated Press
The business Chez What is seen after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart
Workers clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | Gerald Herbert
Union Cathederal church is seen after Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart
Bradley Tennant looks through his house flooded with water from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson
A Citrus County Firefigher carries 11-year-old Michael Cribbins while conducting rescues from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana
Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana
Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves' mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson
Rhonda Bell looks on after an oak tree landed on her 100-year-old home after Hurricane Helene moved through, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart
Halle Brooks kayaks down a street flooded by Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson
A woman walks with her dog through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson
This photo provided by U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (USCGSoutheast) shows a man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Fla., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | U.S. Coast Guard District Seven via Associated Press
