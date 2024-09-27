Communities in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina are in mourning as a major storm continues to wreak havoc on the southeastern United States.

Helene, which hit Florida on Friday as a Category 4 hurricane but has since weakened into a tropical storm, is responsible for at least 20 deaths so far, as well as millions of dollars of damage.

“Officials across the region warned that the storm could cause more fatalities as it moves through,” per The Washington Post.

Amid the storm, flooding and blowing debris are not the only factors putting people at risk. Power outages also raise health concerns, especially for older Americans who rely on electronic medical devices.

More than 4 million customers were without power as of Friday morning, The Washington Post reported.

After making landfall in Florida, Helene moved on Friday morning toward Atlanta, where residents are dealing with intense rain and flooding.

Rain and flooding have also become major issues in the western Carolinas, where potentially deadly mudslides are expected, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Here’s a look at some of the damage the historic storm has caused so far.

Faith Cotto comforts her mother Nancy as they look at the remains of their home, which burned during the flooding from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson

A boat rests on a street after being relocated during flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Hudson, Fla. | Mike Carlson

Residents are rescued from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana

Clarissa Lucky gives a tour of her home that flooded from Hurricane Helene near DeSoto Park, Fla., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Tampa. | Jefferee Woo

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving toward Florida, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. | NOAA via Associated Press

The business Chez What is seen after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart

Workers clear debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Fla., Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | Gerald Herbert

Union Cathederal church is seen after Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart

Bradley Tennant looks through his house flooded with water from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson

A Citrus County Firefigher carries 11-year-old Michael Cribbins while conducting rescues from floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana

Jamir Lewis wades through floodwaters with his two daughters, Nylah and Aria, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Crystal River, Fla. | Luis Santana

Union Cathederal church is seen after Hurricane Helene moved through the area on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart

Thomas Chaves, left, and Vinny Almeida walk through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in an attempt to reach Chaves' mother's house in the Shore Acres neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson

Rhonda Bell looks on after an oak tree landed on her 100-year-old home after Hurricane Helene moved through, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga. | Mike Stewart

Halle Brooks kayaks down a street flooded by Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson

A woman walks with her dog through floodwaters from Hurricane Helene in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. | Mike Carlson