5 Stanley cup alternatives you can find on Amazon

Affiliate Links

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, the Deseret News may earn a commission for purchases made through affiliate links.



From store shelves to online marketplaces, it can be hard to find the coveted “Quencher” Stanley tumblers. As reported by Deseret News, cups are flying off Target shelves, or when available, get stolen in $2,500 mass amounts.

And even if they’re in stock, the 40-ounce tumblers, in particular, can be priced around $45 to $50, per the company’s website.

Luckily, there are multiple alternatives that can function like a Stanley cup and save you money in the process.

Price: $9.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5 (70 ratings).

Available in 15 different colors, Fimibuke’s 40-ounce tumbler has a silicone straw, handle and a fruit infuser, where you can place fruits such as strawberries and lemons into your cup — and add some flavor to your drink.

The company claims the bottle can help “drinks stay refreshingly cold for 24 hours.”

It’s a bang-for-your-buck cup as Amazon’s choice for a good overall pick.

Price: $29.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5 (6,000+).

As it’s labeled a “constant companion,” Meoky’s 40-ounce tumbler features some positive qualities:



100% leak-proof when the silicone straw is out.

Keeps drinks cold for up to 34 hours.

A non-slip base.

A wide, thick handle with a comfortable grip.

Sleek design with multiple shades of color.

With thousands of reviews and over 20 colors to choose from, Meoky’s premium tumbler seems to make a positive impact for its customers.

Price: $37.99.

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5 (700+).

While its price is comparable to Stanley, Owala’s 40-ounce travel tumbler assists in keeping you cool during a trip. With a slip-resistant lid and cup-holder-friendly design, Owala prides itself on the bottle’s triple-layered stainless steel insulation, helping to keep your drink colder for longer.

Not to mention, the cup is BPA and phthalate-free.

Price: $11.68.

Amazon Rating: 4.7/5 (1,700+).

If you’re someone who wants the option to remove the handle, BJPKPK has got the 40-ounce tumbler for you. With 20 designs to choose from, the cup has a double-wall vacuum insulation and a wide mouth to both refill and dispose of liquids easily.

Marketed as being great to travel with, it can keep hot drinks hot for 2-3 hours, and cold drink cold for 5-6 hours. Plus, it’s an affordable option with a smooth gradient design.

Price: $33.50.

Amazon Rating: 4.5 (80+).

Sometimes, the handle can be too much. So why not add a hand strap to carry it?

Rangland offers a 40-ounce tumbler that is sweat- and spill-resistant, and includes the option of a neoprene sleeve to protect the bottle from dents and damages.

Although it doesn’t have a removable straw, the cup is a durable, easy-to-use option for both convenience and travel.