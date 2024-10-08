In this Oct. 8, 2014 photo, a medical worker from the Infection Prevention and Control unit wearing full protective equipment carries a meal to an isolation tent housing a man being quarantined after coming into contact in Uganda with a carrier of the Marburg Virus, at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

The U.S. will begin screening travelers coming from Rwanda for Marburg virus next week, a rare but potentially deadly outbreak that is raising international concerns.

The Marburg virus can cause a severe hemorrhagic fever that is similar to Ebola. And like Ebola, it can be deadly. This outbreak has included people in seven districts in Rwanda and by Tuesday, the number had risen to 36 people in isolation and treatment, many of them reportedly health care workers. Twelve people have died.

While public health officials say the current risk in the U.S. is low, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that it would begin screening travelers entering the U.S. if they have been in Rwanda in the last three weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also deployed three of its experts to consult on the outbreak and the World Health Organization has sent experts, too.

Additionally, the CDC issued a travel notice suggesting that people from the U.S. not visit Rwanda if they don’t have to right now.

What is Marburg and who gets it?

Marburg is from orthomarburgviruses, native to the Egyptian rousette bat, which spread infection to people. It’s most often found in sub-Saharan Africa. There is no treatment for the disease, so supportive care is provided. Marburg affects both people and other primates, including apes and monkeys, per CDC.

Besides fever, rash and severe bleeding, symptoms include chills, achiness, headache, chest pain, sore throat and gastrointestinal problems like vomiting and diarrhea. In advanced stages, symptoms can include liver failure, delirium, shock, hemorrhaging and multi-organ dysfunction and failure.

Those at risk include people caring for those who are infected and those in contact with infected primates or bats. It can also spread through contaminated objects and bodily fluid.

Because it is not airborne, it’s a bit easier to control, per CDC.

Other efforts

National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett issued a statement outlining some other steps being taken by the U.S. government to help with the outbreak. He said those include providing $11 million for urgent health needs in Rwanda and neighboring areas for tasks like surveillance and screening.

“Although there are currently no FDA-approved vaccines or drugs against MVD, the United States contributed hundreds of investigational vaccine doses and a small number of investigational therapeutics doses, which arrived in Rwanda this weekend,” he said. “The United States has also contributed more than 500 MVD tests and 500 units of personal protective equipment, which have arrived in Rwanda to support response efforts and protect health workers.”

Per CNN, “In an advisory last week, the CDC urged health care providers in the U.S. to watch for possible Marburg symptoms in patients who have a travel history and to isolate those who have symptoms and are at high risk of the disease until they test negative. Travelers to the outbreak area are advised to avoid visiting health care facilities except for urgent medical care.”