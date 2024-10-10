Shane Gross wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2024 for his photograph, "The Swarm of Life."

Photojournalist Shane Gross won the 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition with a stunning shot of western toad tadpoles beneath lily pads in a Vancouver Island lake. His photo, submitted during the contest’s 53rd year, highlights the delicate fragility of underwater ecosystems.

The making of ‘The Swarm of Life’

“The winning image, ‘The Swarm of Life’ by Canadian photojournalist Shane Gross, was chosen from a record-breaking 59,228 entries, according to a statement from the organizers, published Tuesday,” per CNN.

Gross snorkeled for several hours, knowing that any disturbed silt or algae from the lake bottom would reduce visibility and taint the photograph. To avoid this, he followed cleared trails made by beavers through the dense cloaks of lily pads on the surface, according to the National History Museum.

“Photonaturalist and Competition Judge Tony Wu said ‘the photographer immerses us in an epic migration of tiny tadpoles, a scene that most of us would have never imagined existed. By putting us in the midst of this movement of millions, they highlight the fact that beauty and magic exist everywhere, even in the most mundane of settings,’” per the National History Museum.

“Jury chair Kathy Moran, former deputy director of photography at National Geographic magazine, said the judges were ‘captivated by the mix of light, energy and connectivity between the environment and the tadpoles,’” per CNN.

A threatened species

Western toads are common in most of British Columbia and they are continually declining in the southwest. In the United States, the western toad population has seen significant losses, leading to a shift in their global distribution to British Columbia, according to a document titled BC Frog Watch.

“One of the greatest impacts on Western Toad populations in B.C. is habitat destruction. Development in and around wetlands can destroy or isolate populations. Migrating toads are killed by traffic on roads. Pollution, the introduction of aquatic predators (e.g., stocking lakes with fish), and the spread of diseases are also harmful. Large-scale concerns such as global warming and ozone depletion can affect Western Toads by changing temperatures, affecting water levels, and increasing ultraviolet radiation,” per BC Frog Watch.

CNN reported, “A near threatened species due to habitat destruction and predators, these tadpoles start their transition into toads between four and twelve weeks after hatching, but an estimated 99% of them will not survive to adulthood,” according to the organizers.

The 2024 Wildlife Photo Contest

This was National Wildlife’s 53rd annual photo contest. Submissions were accepted from Jan. 17 through April 7, 2024, per National Wildlife Federation.

“Amateur and professional photographers alike were encouraged to share their best images of wildlife and wild lands, from around the world and their own backyards, in the following categories:

• “Birds

• “Mammals

• “Baby Animals: young of any species

• “Other Wildlife: underwater life, reptiles, amphibians, insects, spiders, macro and more

• “Landscapes & Plants: from broad vistas to single blooms

• “People in Nature: responsibly enjoying wildlife or the outdoors

• “Mobile: taken with phones or tablets

• “Young Nature Photographers: open to ages 13 to 17

• “Portfolio: a collection of up to 10 images built around a common theme related to nature or conservation,” per the National Wildlife Federation

The winners of the 2024 Wildlife Photo Contest can be viewed in the Fall 2024 issue of National Wildlife magazine.