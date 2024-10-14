A truck from the Florida National Guard goes out to help residents trapped in their homes as waters rise after Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 12, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla.

In the wake of hurricanes Helene and Milton, officials in Florida have warned residents to be wary of floodwaters because they may be hiding wildlife such as alligators, snakes and stingrays.

Multiple Florida residents have had encounters with displaced wildlife recently, and some people have found alligators in their homes and yards, per Today. One resident found an alligator in their home gym while another person found one lounging on their porch.

Since the hurricanes blasted the Gulf Coast states, there have been videos circling around social media of different encounters people have had with alligators.

But alligators are not the only displaced animals to be aware of. Experts say snakes have been displaced from their subterranean homes and stingrays have made their way into floodwaters in Florida’s coastal areas.

Advice and warnings from Florida officials

After Hurricane Milton hit the state on Oct. 9, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission posted on X, warning residents of displaced wildlife.

According to The Independent, Florida officials have stated that common sense can help residents avoid perilous encounters.

Those in coastal Florida are at risk of encountering alligators and stingrays, while those in southern Florida should look out for crocodiles and snakes.

It is very hard to see the animals in the floodwaters, according to Today. Someone could be right in front of an alligator in the water and not see it.

To avoid encounters with Florida’s wildlife, people should avoid walking through floodwaters and be aware in areas near ponds or wildlife reserves.

Residents have also been advised to keep dogs on leashes, per NBC News.

Related How Hurricane Milton has affected travel in Florida

People who are aware of wildlife in their area but have to walk through the floodwaters should carry a walking stick and use it to feel in front of them as they move through floodwaters.

Officials and experts have warned residents to be extremely cautious and to avoid dark water; alligators don’t want to be around people but will snap if someone attempts to grab them.

It is rare for people to sustain serious injuries from alligators, but people should still keep their distance as alligators have a very strong bite, which can cause hospitalization or death, per The Independent.

There are six species of stingray in the waters off Florida’s coastline. Stingrays only sting when they feel threatened, which can happen when someone steps them.

Stingrays can sting people, but according to The Independent, fatal stings are rare.

Why are alligators and other animals going in houses and backyards?

According to NBC News, Rene Walker with Tampa Bay Rescues said, “The water pretty much pushed them obviously out of their pond areas. They’re going with the flow.”

According to Today, many snakes, even those that are subterranean, have been flooded out of their habitats just like people were flooded out of their homes.

Florida has over 1 million alligators and many residential areas are connected to wildlife reserves or ponds, making it easy for the animals to get washed out into residential areas.

These animals are looking for safe spaces to be after the flooding, and snakes will be looking for dry places to be, per The Independent.