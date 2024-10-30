A street in Oslo, Norway, became the scene of a disaster Tuesday when a tram derailed, crashing into a shop and causing extensive damage.

Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported.

The accident blocked the entire road, and video footage showed a large crowd gathered as police assessed the situation, likely planning how to move the wreckage of the tram. The front tram carriage’s damaged exterior could be seen once it was removed from the shop.

A police officer interviewed at the scene said several people were injured in the accident, though information was still being gathered.

“According to the information we have now, three people on board the tram were injured,” he said, adding that another person outside the tram was injured and that more might have sought medical care independently.

Reports later confirmed that four people were injured in the crash, though none suffered major injuries, according to The Associated Press. About 20 people were aboard the tram when it derailed.

A witness told reporters that the tram failed to make a turn and continued straight, leading to the derailment, per the AP. Police are investigating the incident, and the tram driver, who was among the injured, may eventually be determined to be at fault.

Julie Hogmo Madsen, a passenger on the tram, described her experience to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

“It started to shake more than usual in the turn and I understood we had derailed — and then it went ‘bang,’” she said, per The Guardian.

“People became a little hysterical and began screaming all around,” she continued. “I ran to the front of the tram and found someone who needed help and I helped them get out.”

“It’s just surrealistic,” Andre Norheim told the Norwegian news agency Verdens Gang, per The Guardian. “If everyone came out of this unharmed it means there’s someone watching over us, because it was a powerful crash, to put it mildly.”