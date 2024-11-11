Twenty-five of the 43 monkeys who escaped from an Alpha Genesis research facility in Yemassee, South Carolina, last Wednesday have been recovered.

The first monkey was captured on Saturday, and then on Sunday another 24 were found and captured, per NBC.

The 25 recovered monkeys have been examined by veterinarians and have been found to be unharmed.

“Initial reports from the veterinary team indicate that all recovered animals are in good health,” a statement from the Yemassee Police Department said, according to NBC.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the rhesus macaque primates escaped after a staff member at Alpha Genesis left two doors unsecured.

All of the escaped monkeys are young females and weigh six or seven pounds.

The police and a team from Alpha Genesis are still working to recover the rest of the escaped monkeys, per NBC.

There are 18 monkeys left to be recovered and some of the escapees are believed to be around the facility along a fence line.

On Sunday evening, the Yemassee police said the group along the facilities property had bedded down for the night, per USA Today.

According to NBC, residents in the area are still advised to keep their doors and windows closed to prevent the monkeys from entering homes. Also anyone who encounters one or more of the primates should call 911.