This undated image provided by Mark Longo shows his pet squirrel, Peanut, that was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation at Longo's home in rural Pine City, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2024.

Officials announced that Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon, who were confiscated and later euthanized for rabies testing, both tested negative for the disease.

Peanut, also known as P’nut, was a squirrel who became a social media star after being rescued by New York state resident Mark Longo. Fred was another animal Longo had rescued and had living inside his home.

On Oct. 30 both Peanut and Fred were confiscated by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), and both animals were later euthanized in order to be tested for rabies, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

“The agency said it had received complaints that wildlife was being kept illegally and potentially unsafely, but officials have faced a barrage of criticism for the seizure. Government workers said they have since faced violent threats,” per The Associated Press.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss reported during a news conference that the rabies tests on both animals had come back negative, according to The Associated Press.

In response to the negative results Longo said, “It’s no real big shocker to me, considering I lived with Peanut for seven-and-a-half years and Fred for five months. I’m not foaming at the mouth. I knew the test results were going to be negative,” according to The AP.

The DEC said in a statement that there would be an internal investigation to review internal policies and procedures, per The AP

Why were the animals euthanized?

The euthanasia took place after Peanut bit one of the DEC officials working the investigation. Because Peanut bit someone the department found it necessary to run rabies tests on both animals, per NBC.

“The testing of an animal that has died or has been euthanized is the only way that rabies is accurately and definitively diagnosed. There is no testing that can accurately diagnose rabies in a living animal,” according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

According to NBC, Moss defended the euthanasia saying, “I realize people want to vent. But at the end of the day I think you have to realize the seriousness of humans contracting rabies. This is protocol from the state turned down to the county.”

Moss did concede that for future cases, the county could wait to assess the situation for a few days before euthanizing animals, per NBC.

Peanut’s owner is planning on taking legal action

According to NBC, Longo is planning on filing a lawsuit.

Longo told Newsnation “Absolutely, we are filing a very big lawsuit. Not only did you violate my constitutional rights, you need to come up with an explanation as to why you murdered these animals.”

Along with plans to file a lawsuit, Longo started a GoFundMe in honor of Peanut and Fred, the donations will go to P’nuts Freedom Farm, Longo’s organization that provides care for rescued and vulnerable animals.

“Their lives were a testament to the importance of compassion and kindness toward all creatures, and we are committed to honoring them by continuing this vital work, support will empower us to demand accountability from the DEC and advocate for a more compassionate approach to wildlife management,” Longo wrote to Newsnation.