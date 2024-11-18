U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, right, and a member of the Minnesota Tibetan community bow and touch foreheads in a traditional Tibetan greeting at his 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.

When Jalue Dorje was 2 years old, the Dalai Lama officially recognized him as the lama’s reincarnation. He just celebrated his 18th birthday and in a few months he will move to the Mindrolling Monastery in northern India after graduating from high school.

Dorje currently lives in Columbia Heights, Minnesota, and the northern India monastery, located in the Himalayan foothills, is more than 7,200 miles away from his home, according to The Associated Press.

The teen’s birthday celebration also acted as an enthronement ceremony for the aspiring spiritual leader.

At the ceremony Dorje sat at on a throne looking out at the nearly 1,000 people who were in attendance at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota, per Newsweek.

Near his throne there was an altar decorated with golden statures of the Buddha as well as flowers and fruits.

The attendees at the event participated in traditional dance, prayers and ceremonial offerings.

Hundreds attend the 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony for U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, at the Tibetan American Foundation of Minnesota in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jessie Wardarski

“The event also symbolized a pivotal transition while he prepares to move to a monastery in northern India, where he will continue his spiritual training. As a lama, he is expected to live his life as spiritual teacher, leader, or guide,” according to Newsweek.

Dorje also received typical birthday presents from his friends such as shaker bottles and a gift card to Chipotle Mexican Grill.

According to the AP, Dorje does plan on returning to Minnesota.

After several years of contemplation and spiritual learning he wants to return to teach in the state’s Buddhist community.

“It is one of the largest Tibetan communities in the U.S., playing a key role in preserving cultural practices in the diaspora,” according to Newsweek.

He wants to follow the example of other spiritual leaders such as the Dalai Lama and Gandhi and “become a leader of peace,” per the AP.

U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, center, calls for his dad before making an entrance at his 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jessie Wardarski

The identification of Jalue Dorje as a lama

The identification of a lama is based on spiritual signs and visions.

“Dorje was about 4 months old when he was identified by Kyabje Trulshik Rinpoche, a venerated master of Tibetan Buddhism and leader of the Nyingma lineage. He was later confirmed by several lamas as the eighth Terchen Taksham Rinpoche — the first one was born in 1655,” per the AP.

After he was officially recognized by the Dalai Lama at the age of 2, he was taken to meet the leader when he visited Wisconsin in 2010.

The Dalai Lama advised Dorje’s parents to let him stay in the U.S. so he could perfect his English before sending him to a monastery.

Dorje is now fluent in English and Tibetan, and was officially enthroned in India in 2019, per the AP.

U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, is presented with “khata,” the Tibetan ceremonial scarves that symbolize auspiciousness, at his 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony, in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jessie Wardarski

The childhood of the young Buddhist lama

Though the young buddhist lama has been away of his future as a spiritual leader for most of his life, he grew up as a typical American teen, listening to rap and playing football and video games.

According to the AP, the teenager is a big sports fan cheering for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Real Madrid and the Atlanta Falcons. He is on his high school’s football team and plays left guard.

Along with typical childhood activities, Dorje’s childhood was filled with early morning recitation of ancient prayers and the memorization of Buddhist scriptures.

Oftentimes his memorization of scripture would be rewarded by his father with Pokemon cards.

“For years, he has followed the same routine. He wakes up to recite sacred texts and then attends school, followed by football practice. He returns home for tutoring about Tibetan history and Buddhism. Then he might practice calligraphy or run on a treadmill while listening to BossMan Dlow, Rod Wave and other rappers,” per the AP.

Tenzin Lhasa holds her daughter, Dawoe Tenzin Arya, while in procession to present U.S.-born Buddhist lama, Jalue Dorje, with “khata,” the Tibetan ceremonial scarves that symbolize auspiciousness, at his 18th birthday and enthronement ceremony, in Isanti, Minn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. | Jessie Wardarski