Roughly 2,500 people — a vast majority of whom are not members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — read a page of the Book of Mormon at the 2024 Frankfurter Buchmesse, or Frankfurt Book Fair, Oct. 16-20.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is the largest trade fair for books in the world, with over 230,000 attendees this year from Germany and beyond. The Church sponsored a booth that invited attendees to participate in what is called the “Book of Mormon Experiment” as well as discover their heritage through FamilySearch, according to a release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church’s Europe Newsroom.

The Book of Mormon Experiment invited nonmembers to read one page of the Book of Mormon and mark each reference to God or Jesus Christ, with the intent to help participants come to their own knowledge of the truthfulness of the book.

