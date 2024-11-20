Iraq heightened its restrictions on alcohol Monday with a ban on sales in social clubs and hotels.

Venues caught violating the new policy could be fined up to $19,000, The Washington Post reported.

The article noted that alcohol was already hard to access in the country, except for wealthy residents and visitors.

Some non-Muslims have raised concerns this week about what new, stricter alcohol rules could mean for the country’s international reputation.

“Yonadam Kanna, a Christian politician and former parliament member, said Monday that the law, which he described as being inserted by hard-line parliament factions, alienates non-Muslims, tourists and diplomats, and will result in the loss of minorities’ jobs,” The Washington Post reported.

Countries that ban alcohol

Iraq is far from the only Muslim-majority country to restrict alcohol use and/or alcohol sales.

As of 2020, five fully prohibited alcohol, according to The Conversation — Afghanistan, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Sudan.

Others, including Iran, Pakistan and Syria, allow alcohol sales and use under severely limited conditions.

For example, in Pakistan, it’s illegal for Muslims to drink alcohol, but Christians and other non-Muslims can get alcohol licenses. Public drinking and drunkenness are illegal for everyone, according to guidance on traveling in Pakistan from the United Kingdom.

Alcohol in Qatar

Qatar’s restrictions on alcohol were in an international spotlight in 2022 when the country hosted the World Cup.

The country banned alcohol sales at World Cup stadiums, limiting beer sales to venues used for side events, like a fan festival.

The policy was controversial, in part because it was announced just before the World Cup began. But it fit the country’s typical approach to alcohol, per The New York Times.

“Alcohol is available in the country, but sales are strictly controlled,” the article said. “Most visitors, even before the World Cup, were permitted to buy beer and other alcoholic beverages only in upscale hotel bars and at unusually high prices.”