President Joe Biden, with his fingers crossed, speaks to reporters after being asked a question about a Gaza ceasefire, at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024.

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. helped broker a peace agreement between Israel and Lebanon, paving the way for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

At a press conference at the White House, Biden said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Najib Mikati of Lebanon, and that they’d both agreed to a proposal to end the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Biden said President Emmanuel Macron of France helped negotiate the deal.

The ceasefire is set to begin at 4 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Biden said. “This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” he added.

Biden said the Lebanese Army and State Security Forces “will deploy and take control of their own territory once again” over the next 60 days, as Israel gradually withdraws its forces, with the goal of allowing the Lebanese and Israelis displaced by the fighting to return home.

“If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defense consistent with international law, just like any country when facing a terrorist group pledged to that country’s destruction,” Biden said.

Hezbollah started firing rockets at Israel from Lebanon the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. Several towns and cities in Northern Israel were evacuated because of the attacks, affecting 60,000 people, according to the Israeli government. In July, a Hezbollah rocket attack killed 12 Druze children and teenagers in Northern Israel.

In recent months, Israel has intensified its response to the rocket fire, launching attacks against Hezbollah positions in Southern Lebanon but also in Beirut and other population centers. More than 3,700 people in Lebanon have reportedly been killed since the latest fighting began, while 80 Israelis have been killed, according to NPR.

In September, Israel targeted Hezbollah fighters directly through explosives in their pagers and walkie-talkies.

“Let’s be clear: Israel did not launch this war. The Lebanese people did not seek that war either, nor did the United States,” said Biden on Tuesday.

Biden said he sent military assets into the Middle East following the Hamas incursion in 2023. The U.S. military assisted Israel in repelling direct attacks from Iran in recent months and has also worked to give direct aid to the residents of Gaza.

At the press conference, Biden expressed sympathy for the people of Gaza, who also “deserve an end to the fighting and displacement. The people of Gaza have been through hell.”

Biden said Hamas has “refused, for months and months, to negotiate a good-faith ceasefire and a hostage deal.” He said the only way for fighting to end in Gaza is for the hostages to be released.