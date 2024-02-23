Fighter jets intercept balloon over Utah

Fighter jets intercepted a small high-altitude balloon flying over Utah Friday afternoon, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The organization said in a statement that the balloon is currently being monitored and is not believed to be a threat to national security. The balloon was flying between 43,000–45,000 feet when aircraft were deployed to investigate it.

“The balloon was intercepted by NORAD fighters over Utah, who determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security,” the statement read. “NORAD will continue to track and monitor the balloon. The FAA also determined the balloon posed no hazard to flight safety.”

CBS reports a U.S. official said the balloon itself appears to be made of Mylar and is carrying a small cube about two feet across, although its contents are not known. The official reported the balloon’s expected trajectory should take it over Georgia by Friday night.

The origin and purpose of the balloon remain unknown, although NORAD’s statement did state the balloon was “not maneuverable.”

This balloon’s appearance comes a little over a year after the U.S. shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon. Chinese spokespeople claimed it was a weather balloon that had gone off course, although U.S. officials reported the balloon contained equipment for taking photos and videos, per The Wall Street Journal.

ABC reports similar balloons were spotted over Hawaii and Guam the previous year.

