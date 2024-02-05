Intense storm warnings hit California — 37 million are under storm watch

Millions of Californians are under a storm watch as an atmospheric river looms over Southern California this week — 37 million people, 94% of the state’s population, are under warnings. The atmospheric river threatens to hit the region with heavy rain and snow, heightening concerns about flooding, power outages and mudslides.

According to the National Weather Service, “locally catastrophic and life-threatening flooding is expected for Orange County.”

Mandatory evacuations in Santa Barbara, Ventura

There are currently mandatory evacuations in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to NBC News. Los Angeles was placed for the first time Sunday under “high risk for excessive rainfall that could cause flash flooding.” Monday was the second time.

California power outages

More than 500,000 customers in California have been hit with power outages, PowerOutage.us, a site that tracks power outages across the U.S., reported.

One man in Yuba City, which lies outside of Sacramento, was killed when “a large redwood tree fell as winds of nearly 50 miles per hour hit the area,” per CNN.

A second atmospheric river

This is the second time an atmospheric river, described as “a river in the sky” by USA Today, has struck the area.

Residents are to be on the watch for rare hurricane-force winds; gusts of 162 miles per hour were recorded at the peak of Ward Mountain, according to AccuWeather. Palisades Tahoe and Sierra Nevada residents are to be on the watch for heavy snow, road closures, avalanches and blizzard conditions.