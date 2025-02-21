Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old former Ivy League student accused of gunning down United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is set to enter the courtroom Friday in New York City, where he’s facing multiple criminal charges, but continues to garner support from across social media and through donations.

The prosecution and defense are expected to give case updates to Judge Gregory Carro, who will likely set a trial date. Mangione faces 11 criminal counts in New York, including murder as a crime of terrorism and criminal possession of a weapon brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office.

He pleaded not guilty last December.

The New York City case is one of three that Mangione is facing after he was arrested and accused of fatally shooting Thompson, a husband and father of two, outside of a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan as the CEO was headed to an investor’s conference on Dec. 4, 2024.

He also faces federal charges, where he could face the death penalty, and state charges in Pennsylvania, where he was identified in a McDonald’s after a weeklong manhunt that received national attention. His hearing in the Pennsylvania case has been postponed as he faces more serious charges in the New York trial.

The maximum sentence for New York state charges is life in prison without parole.

Fear of jury nullification

The alleged motive behind Mangione’s crimes has caused national attention, with some even viewing the alleged killer as a Robin Hood-like figure.

His defense attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, previously said her client was being viewed as a “human ping-pong ball” due to the warring jurisdictions and the attention Mangione had been receiving from public officials like New York City Mayor Eric Adams, whom Friedman accused of using her client as a “political pawn.”

Others are concerned that the court will be unable to find a wholly impartial jury for trial, potentially resulting in a nullified jury.

Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector, told Fox News that although jury nullification is possible due to Mangione’s popularity among those who think his alleged crimes were justified, he believes the case is strong and that jurors will take the evidence seriously.

“Yes, this is the venue that got us Alvin Bragg, but this is also the venue in which 12 ordinary New Yorkers acquitted Daniel Penny,” Mauro said. “And anyone who thinks jury nullification is a good idea, I would only remind them that there is a federal death penalty case against Mangione lurking behind Bragg’s case, should the feds need to bring it,” he added.

Mangione’s defense attorneys recently published a website that updates the public on the cases against Mangione. On Friday, they published Mangione’s first formal statement since his arrest:

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe,” he said. “While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

Some of his supporters have even sent money to fund his legal expenses. One fundraiser has accumulated more than $500,000 of their $1 million goal for the alleged murderer.