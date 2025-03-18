Vice President JD Vance, center, speaks at a rally about "America's industrial resurgence," as he is flanked by his wife, Usha Vance, left, and Vantage Plastics President Paul Aultman, Friday, March 14, 2025, at Vantage Plastics in Bay City, Mich.

On Tuesday, the Republican National Committee announced that Vice President JD Vance will take over as its national finance chair.

“To fully enact the MAGA mandate and President Trump’s vision that voters demanded, we must keep and grow our Republican majorities in 2026. I am excited to work with Chairman (Michael) Whatley and the RNC leadership to build the war chest we need to deliver those victories next November,” Vance said, according to a press release from the RNC.

According to Fox News, this is the first time in the GOP’s history that the sitting vice president will serve as the committee’s finance chair.

Originally it was shared that the group’s executive committee voted unanimously to confirm Vance, but later, an RNC official clarified that Vance was appointed to the position by Whatley.

“JD will do a fantastic job as RNC Finance Chair, he knows how to fight and win tough races,” President Donald Trump said, according to the release. “I’m glad he’ll be working with Michael Whatley to help us secure our elections, get out the vote, and win big next year!”

Vance will be succeeding the outgoing chair Richard “Duke” Buchan, who Trump recently named as the United States ambassador to Morocco.

Whatley described Vance as “the definition of an American success story, rising from a childhood where his family faced great struggles to become one of the youngest vice presidents in our nation’s history,” per Fox News.