A building is damaged after an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar.

On Friday, March 28, a devastating earthquake rocked Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, leaving more than 150 people dead in Myanmar, according to The Associated Press.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck its epicenter — Mandalay, Myanmar — at midday, toppling buildings, destroying a 90-year-old bridge and breaching a dam, the AP reported.

Afterward, according to CNN, a 6.4 magnitude aftershock hit Myanmar and created tremors that were felt across Thailand and China.

In this image provided by The Myanmar Military True News Information Team, Myanmar military leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, center, inspects a damaged road caused by an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. | The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP

The AP reported that the complete impact of the earthquake, including casualties and damages, is difficult to determine — especially in Myanmar, which faces the dual challenges of poverty and political unrest.

Damage from the earthquake

ABC shared a video on X that showed what the earthquake did to a skyscraper that had been under construction in Bangkok, Thailand.

ABC reported that at least three people were killed and 68 were injured when the building collapsed and that more people were still trapped in the rubble.

Another video posted by Disaster News on X shows various views of skyscraper pools in the Thai capital dumping water as buildings sway from the tremors.

The video also shows a train at a station being tossed back and forth and more angles of the skyscraper collapsing.

The AP shared firsthand accounts from citizens and tourists who poured into the streets after being evacuated from buildings in Bangkok, explaining that there was “screaming and a lot of panic” as the buildings swayed.

In Mandalay, Myanmar, Shanghai Daily shared photos on X of the Mahamuni Buddha Temple before and after the powerful earthquake.

A call for help

In a televised speech on Friday, the leader of Myanmar’s military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, made an uncharacteristic plea for international support, according to CNN.

“I have declared a state of emergency and requested international assistance,” Min Aung Hlaing said, according to CNN. “I would like to extend an open invitation to any organizations and nations willing to come and help the people in need within our country.”

He said there were at least 144 deaths and at least 732 injuries from the earthquake during his address, and warned that the “casualties are expected to rise.”

In this image provided by The Myanmar Military True News Information Team, volunteers work on a rescue near damaged buildings caused by an earthquake, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. | The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP

According to AP, in February of 2021, Myanmar’s military seized power, causing the government to lose control of most of the country.

Min Aung Hlaing is the country’s military ruler and rarely cooperates with the international community, CNN reported.

Last year, the International Criminal Court attempted to arrest him for alleged crimes committed that led to a minority group of more than 1 million people being forcibly displaced from Myanmar, per CNN.

CNN also reported that the ruling junta has heavily restricted internet access and that journalists face severe repression in the country.