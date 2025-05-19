Law enforcement investigate a vehicle after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif.

Following the car bombing that took place outside of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, more information regarding the suspect and his motives is coming to light.

In its investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has named Guy Edward Bartkus as the primary suspect and the only person killed in the explosion, though four others were reportedly injured and have since been released from the hospital.

The 25-year-old lived in Twentynine Palms, about an hour away from Palm Springs, and apparently had recordings and social media posts related to nihilism.

Officials say Bartkus also apparently had anti-natalist views, too, meaning he was against having children and deemed it unethical.

It’s believed that Bartkus detonated the bomb that damaged the American Reproductive Centers, which serves as a fertility clinic and in vitro fertilization lab. The explosion caused damage across several blocks in every direction, according to Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s LA field office.

Davis called the bombing “an intentional act of terrorism.”

Dr. Maher Abdallah, who leads the clinic, told The Associated Press that the building damaged was the consultation center, so no embryos or eggs were damaged in the explosion, as they’re stored at a different site.

Abdallah also noted that no patients were being seen that day.

In an interview with The New York Times, Bartkus’ father, Richard Bartkus, 75, said he believes a recording, currently under investigation, belongs to his son. The recording was evidently published on a “website that promotes the idea of terminating life” and is of someone saying they plan to bomb an in vitro fertilization clinic because they were angry at their own existence.

Bartkus, who said he hasn’t seen his son in 10 years, also said he “had no idea his son had held opinions of the kind voiced on the recording” and “was shocked when a relative texted him on Saturday that his son had been implicated in the bombing.”

Naomi Soto, Palm Springs mayor pro tem, posted on social media that she was “proud” of the first responder action immediately after the explosion:

“On a day when someone brought pain, suffering, damage and fear to our community, I also saw the best of our city.This is the Palm Springs I’m so proud of. ... The city of residents, families, and visitors that stands with each other. We stand with the American Reproductive Center. Hate and fear have no place here — and together — we’ll make that clear again."

In a post on X, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said federal agents were working hand-in-hand with local law enforcement to solve the investigation.

“Let me be clear,” she added. “The Trump administration understands that women and mothers are the heartbeat of America. Violence against a fertility clinic is unforgivable.”