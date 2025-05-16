Members of the informal working group focused on violence prevention, headed by Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, held their first meeting at Provo City Hall on Friday, May 16, 2025.

When it comes to reducing juvenile crime in the state of Utah, and even more, preventing younger generations from entering into a lifestyle of criminal activity, a new informal working group focused on violence prevention came to a traditional, yet possibly forgotten —in modern society— conclusion:

It takes a village to raise a child.

Headed by Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, around 30 public safety leaders, medical professionals, policymakers and community advocates brought a whole-of-community perspective on Friday to the concern of violence in the state, specifically with the state’s younger population.

Though an initial conversation, Clancy hopes the collaboration will create a unified front in the state calling for zero tolerance on violence by “confronting the individuals, calling them in and saying, ‘the violence is unacceptable. You have a choice, and if you continue to commit violence’” formal action will be taken. But the hope is that these partnerships will create a community full of support via families, peers and mentors, so that “formal action” will not even need to be taken.

When it comes to many of these kids who find themselves acting out, or committing crimes, or possibly joining a gang, what it boils down to is their need for community, Michael Osborn, an ER physician and director of the emergency department at Utah Valley Hospital, said during the discussion.

He also noted that he’s seen an increase in the number of young patients coming in with mental health struggles in the last 10 years.

Most of these kids, he said, “don’t have a pathway and lack belonging, and don’t have someone who loves them, someone who believes in them.”

“They often end up feeling depressed and sad and suicidal. Those are the things that often lead to violence,” he added. “I would say, from what we see, the majority of crimes that are violent are typically involved with drugs and alcohol, even with kids, they’re going hand in hand. Some of those are usually coping mechanisms and usually because they don’t have purpose, they don’t have drive, they don’t have direction.”

During a two-hour discussion, many of the agreed-upon multipartisan solutions included investing in families, schools and mentor outreach.

When it comes to the social determinants of crime, Teresa Brechlin, program manager at Utah Department of Health and Human Services, said that though it is not definitive, oftentimes when kids are raised with adverse childhood experiences, there is a higher likelihood they will become involved in criminal behavior.

But, “It’s not a matter of sorting to see who’s going to be violent. It’s a matter of looking at the community as a whole and doing our best to ensure that they have the healthiest circumstances they have to grow up.”

When it comes to what works for kids, Pamela Vickrey, executive director of Utah Juvenile Defender Attorneys, said it takes one person.

“No matter where you go, you can talk to people, and they will say, ‘What’s the program that worked?’ And if you talk to the kids, what the kids will say is, ‘it wasn’t the program. It was a person. It was one person.’”

While programs are put in place to help struggling youth, Vickrey said the ratio of youth to mentor is so outnumbered that it’s not a given that each juvenile will get proper guidance.

Rep. Verona Mauga, D-Salt Lake City, has a background in behavioral health and experience in residential treatments. She reiterated to the Deseret News that children need that personal and unique attention.

“When I work with youth who are in the criminal justice system, it’s always one person. Like you can have a really great program, but if you don’t have someone who you think, or a group of people who you think actually care, it’s hard for a child to care for themselves, or to feel seen or just to feel like they’re prioritized,” Mauga said. “Because once that connection happens, you start to see success. You start to see a shift in changes within them.”

Mauga added that it’s vital to discuss juvenile violence with those engaged in grassroots efforts. That means teachers, counselors, and even people who have been rehabilitated after being in prison, and who are working with youth.

She called the group on Friday “inspiring.”

“Everyone brings an important perspective,” she said. “Until we can actually collaborate thoughtfully, we don’t solve the issue, and we just end up at this table again every few years. So I’m really excited for the possibilities of doing work in the early stages of adolescence, and just trying to ensure that there are resources and supports for kids before it gets too late.”