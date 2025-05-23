Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md.

KEY POINTS America's beloved Muppet, Kermit the Frog spoke at University of Maryland's commencement ceremony.

Kermit's commencement speech focused on finding your people, taking the leap and making connections.

Muppet creator, Jim Henson, attended the school and created the first puppet of Kermit while a student.

Returning to where it all started, Kermit the Frog, a beloved member of “The Muppets,” gave the commencement speech at the University of Maryland on Thursday evening.

Throughout the commencement speech, Kermit gave words of advice and cracked jokes about his fellow Muppets like Miss Piggy, Gonzo and Animal.

The frog’s speech focused on three points, finding your people, taking the leap, making connections.

“I see you, I see you out there. I know that you will find your people, I know that you will take big leaps, I know that you will stay connected to your families to your friends and to your dreams. Life’s like a movie, write your own ending, keep believing, keep pretending,” Kermit said.

At the end of the speech, Kermit led the crowd in singing “Rainbow Connection.”

Kermit is no stranger to the University of Maryland, Muppets creator Jim Henson graduated from the school in 1960 and created the original frog puppet of Kermit while a student there. Henson died in 1990.

According to The Associated Press, the campus features a bronze statue of Henson and Kermit sitting on a bench.

Finding your people

Kermit spoke about how Henson was always collecting people, whether that was actors, artists or musicians.

“Life is not a solo act; it’s a big messy delightful ensemble piece especially when you’re with your people,” the Muppet said.

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. | John T. Consoli, University of Maryland via AP

Kermit also shared that everyone has a place and that we should appreciate people as they are.

“Always be on the lookout for old friends you just met,” he added.

Taking the leap

In his speech, Kermit also spoke about “taking the leap” into the real world. He said that sometimes the world tries to make us believe that we have to step on or over people in order to succeed.

“As you prepare to take this big leap into real life, here’s a little advice — if you’re willing to listen to a frog,” Kermit said. “Rather than jumping over someone to get what you want, consider reaching out your hand and taking the leap side by side, because life is better when we leap together.”

Kermit the Frog speaks during University of Maryland's commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in College Park, Md. | Dylan Singleton, University of Maryland via AP

Making connections

The beloved Muppet also spoke to the graduates about the connections they have with their families and the other people in their lives who helped them get to where they are.

Kermit told the graduates to hold on to their connections, not just to people but to their dreams.

“It’s important to stay connected to your loved ones, stay connected to your friends and most importantly stay connected to your dreams, no matter how big, no matter how impossible they seem,” Kermit said.

He continued, “dreams are how we figure out where we’re gonna go and life is how we get there.”

Watch the full speech here

Other notable commencement speeches from this year

During commencement ceremony season across the country, a variety of notable speakers have shared nuggets of wisdom. These speakers have included politicians, athletes, actors and musicians.

President Donald Trump

The commencement at the University of Alabama featured a speech from President Donald Trump, who spoke about changing the world and having the courage to be an outsider.

Usher

At Emory University’s commencement, musical artist Usher gave a speech where he focused on pursuing happiness and fulfillment.

“At the same time, be patient. Be respectful of the process, because life is filled with challenges — and they would either make you or break you,” he said.

Simone Biles

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles spoke at the commencement for Washington University in St. Louis.

“The world doesn’t need you to be perfect, it needs you to be bold, it needs you to care and to keep going even when things don’t go as planned,” Biles said.

Jennifer Coolidge

Actress Jennifer Coolidge, known for her roles in “Legally Blonde” and “The White Lotus,” spoke to the graduates at Emerson College’s commencement this year, encouraging them to stand up for what they believe in.

Carmelo Anthony

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony returned to his alma mater, Syracuse University, to give the commencement speech. He spoke about legacy and told the graduates “the seeds you plant today can grow far beyond what you’ve ever imagined.”

Henry Winkler

Georgetown University’s commencement featured a speech from actor Henry Winkler, best known from the sitcom “Happy Days.”

“Never let your dream out of your brain and when you decide what it is you want to do, just know it without a doubt, know it without ambivalence,” he said.

Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter, a former MLB star, spoke at the University of Michigan commencement. In his speech, he spoke about failure and taking risks.