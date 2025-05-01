Graduate Ravin Johnson waves to family during commencement at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

KEY POINTS ESPN sports journalist and University of Utah alum Holly Rowe keynotes annual commencement ceremony.

Some 8,900 students form school's graduating Class of 2025.

Student speaker Tracie Yellowman Tséyíníítso encourages fellow graduates to embrace "the courage to lead."

Veteran ESPN sports commentator/University of Utah alum Holly Rowe has interviewed most of sports’ heavyweights over the past three decades — from Michael Jordan and LeBron James, to Kobe Bryant and Caitlin Clark.

The Bountiful, Utah, native has also been to the White House and won a national Emmy award. She’s even met Oprah.

But as Rowe told the University of Utah’s newest graduates on Thursday, the journey from her childhood years in Davis County to ultimately covering sports’ biggest events was not always certain and smooth.

“I had a lot of stops and starts,” she said during her keynote address at the 2025 University of Utah Commencement at the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Thursday’s annual graduation event doubled as a celebration for the school’s 8,908 graduates. And for many, Thursday’s commencement exercises also marked the culmination of years of sacrifice, hard work and surely a few doubtful moments.

Rowe — a self-described “mediocre student” — can relate.

“I barely graduated,” she joked. “I was kind of nervous to speak today because I was on a payment plan for many years, post-college, for parking tickets that I received — so I’m freaking out because now they know where I am.”

Rowe remembered putting herself through college and scraping together just enough money for tuition. She performed a series of odd jobs — including working at the State Legislature, cleaning office buildings and donating plasma.

But young Holly Rowe drew upon a strict work ethic and her goals to imagine — and then create — the professional life she wanted: Being a sportscaster.

Fueled by “irrational confidence,” Rowe said she volunteered for any “grunt job” that moved her closer to mastering her craft and realizing her sportscasting dream. She performed “a million internships” and did the work that others did not want to do.

But later, she was rewarded with opportunities. “I earned those — other people didn’t get those opportunities.”

Very few of today’s graduates, she added, will immediately be handed their “dream job.”

“But you guys can all get your dream jobs — it’s just going to take you a minute. And I want you to have some grace as you’re sitting here today, and as you leave here. Give yourselves a little grace to stay on that path for your dream job.”

Take time to envision the life that you want, she added, “and then create it.”

At the height of her professional career, Rowe was diagnosed with Stage 4 metastatic cancer. Her life, she said, has been spared by a “clinical trial and cutting-edge immunotherapy.”

But her ongoing cancer battle has served as a reminder of always remaining true to one’s priorities and dreams. She continues to live and create the life she had always wanted.

Rowe concluded by challenging her new fellow University of Utah alums to continue their pursuit of knowledge.

“Every single day, stretch yourself and grow. Seek others who are different from you. … Find people with diverse processes and ideas who can broaden your life view.

“Diversity is our greatest teacher — and I want you all to embrace it.”

Tracie Yellowman Tséyíníítso, a 2025 University of Utah graduate claiming a degree in community health education and promotion, was Thursday’s student speaker.

Tséyíníítso introduced herself as “a proud Diné (Navajo) woman from Utah’s Four Corners area.

“I stand before you today carrying the strength of my ancestors, a lineage of warriors, particularly Hastiin Kayeeli, my great grandfather many times over, whose resilience is instilled within me today and has given me the strength to survive and thrive in not only my everyday life, but in my educational journey,” she said.

“That spirit is alive within me and guides me in every step I take.”

Like many graduates, Tséyíníítso’s path to graduation was seldom easy.

“As a foster alumna, a mother, a pipe welder, and a student, there were days when the weight of my responsibilities felt insurmountable,” she said.

But she discovered strength in the belief and support of her family, friends and faith.

Tséyíníítso remembered being intimidated walking into her first classroom at the University of Utah. She felt out of place. She wondered if she belonged on campus and if she was doing the right thing enrolling in college.

“But I remembered something of my ancestors: We are equipped with the tools to endure and adapt, and with the courage to overcome. There, I adjusted my invisible quiver and bow, and I accepted that challenge.”

With each subsequent semester, Tséyíníítso found her rhythm and community. “My classmates, with their energy and intellect, inspired me every day. In my own quiet way, I honored each of them, wishing for their success as I navigated my own journey.”

Tséyíníítso said each member of the Class of 2025 has followed unique paths. But she reminded her classmates that they too are equipped with the tools needed to overcome challenges.

“As a proud University of Utah Ute, I know that each of us carry within us the spirit of perseverance, the ability to adapt, and the courage to lead.”

Near the conclusion of Thursday’s commencement ceremony, University of Utah President Taylor Randall reminded the Class of 2025 that they will never really leave “The U.” behind.

“You’re about to join the incredible ranks of 300,000 University of Utah alumni worldwide,” he said. “And speaking as a fellow alum, we’re thrilled to have you.”

A quartet of honorary degrees recipients

The University of Utah awarded honorary degrees to four recipients during Thursday’s commencement ceremony:

I. King Jordan was awarded an honorary doctorate of education.

Jordan served as the first deaf president of Gallaudet University from 1988 to 2006.

His leadership, according to the university, heightened public awareness of the importance of Gallaudet’s educational contributions to the nation and the world.

Jordan served as Gallaudet’s president until 2006, boosting the institution’s national and international profile and serving as an advocate and spokesman for deaf and hard of hearing people around the world. Since leaving that post, he has continued to speak about and in support of the deaf community.

Over his tenure, he served as an international spokesperson and advocate for deaf and hearing impaired people.

Julie A. Lassonde was awarded an honorary doctorate of education.

Lassonde earned her undergraduate degree from Queen’s University (Canada) before embarking on a 20-year career in mining engineering and financial services.

She has perpetuated her family’s commitment to encouraging and mentoring women pursuing STEM degrees and careers.

Her parents, Claudette MacKay-Lassonde and Pierre Lassonde, created the Lassonde Family Foundation, based on three pillars — education, the arts, and community. After launching a New Venture Development Center at the University of Utah in 2002, a Lassonde family gift formed the foundation of the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute at the university in 2006.

Now dedicated to managing the family’s philanthropic efforts along with her father, Lassonde returned to school for an executive-MBA and, mostly recently, a master’s degree in art history from Brown University.

Both degrees guide her philanthropic work.

Dr. Cecil Samuelson was awarded an honorary doctorate of science.

A physician and a former faculty member and administrator at the University of Utah’s medical school, Samuelson also served as president of IHC Hospitals.

In 1994, Samuelson was called to be a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ First Quorum of the Seventy, a post he held for 17 years.

In 2003, he was named president of Brigham Young University.

He stayed in that job for 11 years, according to the university, “Building friendships with Utah presidents Bernie Machen and Michael Young. Together, the two schools’ leaders made a dedicated case for higher education, research and collegiate athletics in Utah.”

Linda C. Smith was awarded an honorary doctorate of fine arts.

Smith has enjoyed an illustrious, lifelong connection to dance. In 1964, she was one of the first graduates of the University of Utah’s new fine arts-based dance program.

A few years later, Smith was one of eight recent graduates invited back to the University of Utah to realize Virginia Tanner’s dream of a professional Utah-based dance company, using seed grant funding from the Rockefeller Foundation.

The fledgling Repertory Dance Theater (RDT), the first of its kind, was based in an old barracks building on the school’s health sciences campus.

In 1983, the barracks was coming down and Smith, the company’s new artistic director, needed to find a home. She shared her vision with Salt Lake County leaders and Utah philanthropist Izzy Wagner, and a public-private partnership was developed to create the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, according to the university.